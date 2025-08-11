Monday, August 11, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes single window gateway for low risk foreign investors

Sebi proposes single window gateway for low risk foreign investors

The new framework -- Single Window Automatic & Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investors (SWAGAT-FI), if implemented, would provide easier investment access to low risk foreign investors

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Sebi has proposed introducing a single window access for low risk foreign investors.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi has proposed introducing a single window access for low risk foreign investors seeking to participate in the Indian securities market, a move aimed at simplifying compliance and enhancing the country's attractiveness as an investment destination.

The new framework -- Single Window Automatic & Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investors (SWAGAT-FI), if implemented, would provide easier investment access to low risk foreign investors, enable a unified registration process across multiple investment routes and reduce repeated compliance and documentation for such entities, Sebi said in its consultation paper.

The low risk foreign investors identified by Sebi include government-owned funds, central banks, sovereign wealth funds, multilateral entities, highly regulated public retail funds, and appropriately regulated insurance companies, as well as pension funds.

 

As of June 30, 2025, India had 11,913 registered FPIs, holding assets worth Rs 80.83 lakh crore and SWAGAT-FIs are estimated to contribute more than 70 per cent of total FPIs' assets under custody as on June 30, 2025.

"SWAGAT-FI framework aims to offer a unified, streamlined and consistent access mechanism for certain categories of foreign investors that are verified to have met specified eligibility criteria. This framework will help reduce regulatory complexity, simplify compliance, and enhance India's attractiveness as an investment destination," Sebi said.

Also Read

Board Meeting

Building bridges anew: RBI, banks must fine-tune board roles in governancepremium

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi moots lighter regulatory framework for AIFs with accredited investors

sebi

Sebi streamlines norms for converting private InvITs to public ones

Sebi

Sebi scraps transaction charges for MF distributors, effective immediately

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta, SEBI Chairman

Sebi proposes single-window gateway for trusted foreign investors

Under the framework, the regulator has proposed to "grant an option to SWAGAT-FIs applying for registration/ already registered as FPIs to also register as FVCI (Foreign venture Capital Investor), without the need for any further documentation".

Registration under both FPI and FVCI Regulations will enable SWAGAT-FIs to invest in listed equity instruments and debt securities of Indian companies as FPI, and in unlisted Indian companies engaged in specified sectors and startups as FVCI under respective regulations, it added.

To enhance ease of compliance, the regulator has suggested increasing the periodicity for continuance of registration, including payment of fee and review of KYC documentation to 10 years, up from the current three-year or five-year periods.

It has been proposed to permit the use of a single demat account for holding all securities acquired as FPI or FVCI or as foreign investor investing in units of investment vehicles, on an optional basis. Further, depositories will tag investments to ensure regulatory supervision.

Also, it has been proposed to remove the restriction on aggregate non-resident Indian (NRI), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and Resident Indian individuals (RI) contribution in SWAGAT-FIs.

At present, aggregate contribution from non-NRI, OCI and Resident Indian individuals (RI) in an FPI is capped at 50 per cent of the total corpus.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought public comments till August 29 on the proposals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 550 pts; Nifty near 24,550; Adani Ent up 5%, Eternal 3%

sun tv digital

Sun TV shares rally 8% as promoter legal notices withdrawn; check details

(From left) Narinder Singh Kahlon, CFO; Parth Jindal, MD; and Nilesh Narwekar, CEO, JSW Cement Limited during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Monday 04th Aug, 2025 Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

JSW Cement IPO sees modest demand, fully booked on Day 3; GMP flat

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa Q1 results preview: Check estimates, date & other key details

Hospital, Medical, Emergency, Doctor

Yatharth hits new high, zooms 52% in 3 months; what's driving the rally?

Topics : SEBI Foreign investors foreign investments in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon