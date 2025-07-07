Monday, July 07, 2025 | 08:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes relaxation for AMCs opening doors for business expansion

Sebi proposes relaxation for AMCs opening doors for business expansion

Sebi's proposed relaxations for AMCs allow management of pooled non-broad-based funds and additional services, opening avenues for business growth while addressing conflict of interest issues.

Sebi

The proposed relaxations of the MF Regulations come with several guardrails to address conflict-of-interest situations and ensure proper ring-fencing.

Khushboo Tiwari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday proposed relaxations for asset management companies (AMCs) to serve pooled non-broad-based funds, providing an opportunity for fund houses to expand their business.
 
The proposed relaxations of the MF Regulations come with several guardrails to address conflict-of-interest situations and ensure proper ring-fencing.
 
Additionally, the market regulator has proposed that AMCs and their subsidiaries be allowed to undertake activities ancillary to their core fund management operations, such as distribution and marketing services.
 
AMCs will be able to act as global distributors for funds managed or advised by the AMC or its subsidiaries. Further, they will also be able to serve as points of presence for pension funds, as per norms set by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
 
 
“An AMC may provide management and advisory services to pooled non-broad-based funds irrespective of the route through which the foreign entity chooses to invest in India,” said Sebi.

Also Read

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi to tighten derivatives surveillance after Jane Street crackdown

Sebi

Sebi may rationalise penalties on brokers, says WTM Kamlesh Varshney

Premiumauditing, auditing firms auditing companies, audit

How to fix credit report errors: Dispute on bureau site, alert lender

Stock market

Sebi cracks down on Jane Street, halts India trading over manipulation

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi to upgrade surveillance against derivatives manipulation: Chairman

 
Pooled non-broad-based funds may be allowed to have fewer than 20 investors. 
 
Until now, AMCs that wished to provide management and advisory services to non-broad-based funds were required to obtain a Portfolio Management Services (PMS) licence.
 
Regulation 24(b) of the MF Regulations restricts AMCs from undertaking any business activity outside the nature of management and advisory services provided to pooled assets, including offshore funds, insurance funds, pension funds, provident funds, or categories of foreign portfolio investors.
 
AMCs will be required to ensure that the resources dedicated to pooled non-broad-based funds are proportionate to the fees earned from such funds through investors and that mutual fund (MF) investors are not made to bear the cost of such products.
 
Further, Sebi may impose a cap on the fees charged by AMCs for management and advisory services to pooled non-broad-based funds or establish an upper limit for the maximum permissible difference between fees from similar broad-based mutual fund schemes and pooled non-broad-based funds.
 
The key team members responsible for investment decision-making and fund management will also need to be segregated. However, the fund manager may be common only if the investment objectives and asset allocation are the same and replicated across all the funds managed by the fund manager.
 
“Pooled non-broad-based funds, to which management and advisory services are provided by AMCs, shall be required to be appropriately regulated, either domestically or in foreign jurisdictions,” said Sebi.

More From This Section

debt fund

Debt securitisation volume rises to ₹49,000 crore in April-June quarter

Tesla stock slides as Musk's 'America Party' heightens investor concerns

Tesla stock slides as Musk's 'America Party' heightens investor concerns

Eli Lilly & Co.

Demand for obesity drugs soars in India as Lilly, Novo jostle for mkt share

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee sees selloff on Trump's Brics tariffs; ends 47 paise lower at 85.86/$

Stock market

Stock Market Close: RIL, FMCG shares shine as Sensex, Nifty end rangebound session marginally in red

Topics : SEBI The Smart Investor Asset Management asset management companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceWorld Chocolate Day 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon