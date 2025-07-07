Sebi proposes relaxation for AMCs opening doors for business expansion

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday proposed relaxations for asset management companies (AMCs) to serve pooled non-broad-based funds, providing an opportunity for fund houses to expand their business.
The proposed relaxations of the MF Regulations come with several guardrails to address conflict-of-interest situations and ensure proper ring-fencing.
Additionally, the market regulator has proposed that AMCs and their subsidiaries be allowed to undertake activities ancillary to their core fund management operations, such as distribution and marketing services.
AMCs will be able to act as global distributors for funds managed or advised by the AMC or its subsidiaries. Further, they will also be able to serve as points of presence for pension funds, as per norms set by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
“An AMC may provide management and advisory services to pooled non-broad-based funds irrespective of the route through which the foreign entity chooses to invest in India,” said Sebi.
Pooled non-broad-based funds may be allowed to have fewer than 20 investors.
Until now, AMCs that wished to provide management and advisory services to non-broad-based funds were required to obtain a Portfolio Management Services (PMS) licence.
Regulation 24(b) of the MF Regulations restricts AMCs from undertaking any business activity outside the nature of management and advisory services provided to pooled assets, including offshore funds, insurance funds, pension funds, provident funds, or categories of foreign portfolio investors.
AMCs will be required to ensure that the resources dedicated to pooled non-broad-based funds are proportionate to the fees earned from such funds through investors and that mutual fund (MF) investors are not made to bear the cost of such products.
Further, Sebi may impose a cap on the fees charged by AMCs for management and advisory services to pooled non-broad-based funds or establish an upper limit for the maximum permissible difference between fees from similar broad-based mutual fund schemes and pooled non-broad-based funds.
The key team members responsible for investment decision-making and fund management will also need to be segregated. However, the fund manager may be common only if the investment objectives and asset allocation are the same and replicated across all the funds managed by the fund manager.
“Pooled non-broad-based funds, to which management and advisory services are provided by AMCs, shall be required to be appropriately regulated, either domestically or in foreign jurisdictions,” said Sebi.