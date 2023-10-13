close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

Sebi to auction 9 properties of Orion Industries, Rakhal Bharoti cos

The nine properties to be auctioned include land parcels located in West Bengal and Jharkhand. The total reserve price of these properties is pegged at around Rs 9 crore

SEBI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday said it will auction nine properties belonging to Orion Industries Ltd and Rakhal Bharoti group of companies to recover investors' money raised by these firms.
The nine properties to be auctioned include land parcels located in West Bengal and Jharkhand. The total reserve price of these properties is pegged at around Rs 9 crore, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice.
Inviting bids for the sale of the properties in the recovery proceedings against Orion Industries Ltd and Rakhal Bharoti group of companies, along with their respective promoters and directors, Sebi said the auction will be conducted through online mode on November 20 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.
Quikr Realty Ltd has been engaged by Sebi to assist it in the e-auction.
Of the 9 properties to go under the hammer, seven belong to RB Group of companies, which comprises Rakhal Bharoti Fish and Food Processing Ltd and R B Horticulture and Animal Project Ltd, and the remaining two relate to Orion Industries.
This came after directives asking the companies to refund investors' money, along with interest, did not materialise. These firms had raised funds from investors without complying with regulatory norms.
The regulator said the bidders should make their own independent enquiries regarding the encumbrances, title of properties put on auction and claims, among others, prior to submitting their bids.
Going by the Sebi's order, Orion Industries collected Rs 5.46 crore between 2011 and 2013 by issuing redeemable preference shares (RPS) to nearly 4,200 people without complying with the public issue norms specified under the Companies Act.
Similarly, Rakhal Bharoti Fish and Food Processing Ltd raised Rs 11.4 lakh by issuing Secured Redeemable Debentures to 83 persons during 2012-13 and 2013-14, besides, RB Horticulture and Animal Project mobilised funds through the issuance of redeemable preference shares.

Also Read

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

Godrej Properties Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 121 cr; revenue up 44%

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

IndiGo co-founder Gangwal in talks to buy 'sizable' stake in SpiceJet

Tata Motors zooms 5% to fresh high; DVR shares jump 4% amid EV subsidy buzz

HDFC AMC surges 6% on strong Q2 results; NAM India hits 52-week high

Stock of this mining equipment maker soars 51% in 8 days; hits record high

Q2 impact: Infosys, TCS can fall up to 9%; HCLTech may rise 5%, show charts

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Real Estate properties

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK PreviewGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitNZ vs BAN LIVE SCOREOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon