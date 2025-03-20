Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 10:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi tweaks disclosure norms for shareholding patterns to improve clarity

Sebi tweaks disclosure norms for shareholding patterns to improve clarity

Under the revised format, listed entities are required to disclose details of non-disposal undertakings (NDU), other encumbrances, and the total number of shares pledged or otherwise encumbered

SEBI

Sebi has directed stock exchanges to inform listed companies and update the relevant regulations for implementation. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday introduced modifications to the disclosure requirements for shareholding patterns in a bid to improve the clarity.

Under the revised format, listed entities are required to disclose details of non-disposal undertakings (NDU), other encumbrances, and the total number of shares pledged or otherwise encumbered, including NDUs, Sebi said in a circular.  ALSO READ: Sebi proposes key changes for EBP, RFQ platforms to strengthen debt market

Additionally, a new column has been added to capture the total number of shares on a fully diluted basis, including warrants, ESOPs, and convertible securities.

Furthermore, a footnote in the revised format clarifies that promoter and promoter group entities with "nil" shareholding will also be reflected.

 

These new requirements, which will come into effect from the quarter ending June 30, 2025, aimed at providing further clarity and transparency in the disclosure of shareholding pattern to the investors in the securities market.

Sebi has directed stock exchanges to inform listed companies and update the relevant regulations for implementation. Depositories are also required to modify their systems to incorporate these changes.

The changes aim to improve the clarity of shareholder disclosures and align the practices with the evolving needs of the securities market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Small savings, rate cuts

Markets rally for a fourth day on US Federal Reserve's rate cut forecast

Premiuminsurance plans

Near-term pricing, growth worries for general insurance companies

wire

KEI, Polycab shares get electric shock, drop upto 15% as Adani enters mkt

Bank of England, England

Bank of England holds interest rate at 4.5% as inflation remains high

SEBI

Sebi mulls clarifying ESOP rules for promoters; minimum holding term in OFS

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon