According to sources, the market regulator has received representation from industry participants and stakeholders on growth and risks in the segment which has witnessed the books grow to nearly ₹1.46 trillion, as of November 13. Sources said that the regulator has had internal discussions on introducing market-wide position limits for the MTF segment—similar to those in the derivatives segment as part of its efforts to manage risks. The position limits in such scrips may be decided based on average daily traded volume (ADTV) or free-float of individual stocks, said people familiar with the developments.

Additionally, stocks under the surveillance measures may also not be allowed for fresh exposure under MTF.

The market regulator has several frameworks on surveillance to monitor volatility and speculation such as Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM), Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM) and Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM).

Stocks under these measures face tighter price bands or higher margin requirements.

While brokers usually do not allow leverage on such stocks, there may be instances when the stock is moved to these measures. Recently, the National Stock Exchange had also flagged instances where certain brokers had allowed MTF on scrips beyond the eligible ones.

Another person said that no final decisions have been made yet and that the regulator follows the consultation mechanism before making any decision.

Emailed queries to Sebi remained unanswered till the time of press.

While the shares of capital market stocks pared gains intraday following initial reports by Reuters, brokerage Jefferies in a note on Tuesday, said the proposed curbs are unlikely to pose a material risk to brokers, exchanges, and depositories.

“We think a free-float-based MTF cap is a better way to manage the risks of over-leveraging than a broker-level cap. Overall, the MTF book, as a proportion of the free float market cap in India, is low (0.7 per cent). However, MTF exposure is significantly higher in a small group of stocks, drawing Sebi’s attention,” the brokerage firm noted in its report.

“We calculate that only 4 per cent of the MTF book comes from stocks with MTF exposure exceeding 10 per cent of the free float. However, if we reduce this limit to 5 per cent of free float, the exposure to the MTF book would be 23 per cent,” it added.

Regulatory changes in the past have shifted funds to other products rather than eliminating them, and margin money is likely to move from less-liquid to more-liquid stocks, it added.

The regulator had in June floated a consultation paper on MTF with proposals on maximum allowable exposure for stock brokers, sources of funds for MTF, and treatment of client-level breaches of exposure limits.

However, a final decision on the same is awaited.