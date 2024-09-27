Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SGX to disclose trader positions for iron ore, rubber, freight from Oct 2

SGX to disclose trader positions for iron ore, rubber, freight from Oct 2

In March, Reuters reported on the exchange's plan to bolster transparency as more traders from outside Asia participate in the market

Union Budget, Budget 2024, market, stock markets

Representative image

Reuters BEIJING
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Singapore Exchange Group said on Friday that it plans to disclose trader positions for iron ore, rubber and freight derivatives contracts on a weekly basis from Oct. 2.

In March, Reuters reported on the exchange's plan to bolster transparency as more traders from outside Asia participate in the market.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

China's Dalian Commodity Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange publish such reports daily, while the London Metals Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange do so weekly.
 
"The Aggregate Exposure Report (AER) provides a breakdown of the aggregated open interest and position holders classified by each participant category, for commodity derivatives contract which meet publication thresholds approved by the regulator," it said.
 
The reports, due to be released every Wednesday, will be published in both futures-only format and futures-and-options-combined format, it added.
 
SGX will disclose the AERs by four participant categories: financial institutions, managed money, physicals and others.

Also Read

wheat,agriculture

Traders demand stock release, say wheat curb insufficient to contain prices

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

'Go for gold' as China weighs on other commodities, says Goldman Sachs

Crude, Crude oil

Crude Oil: Check trading strategy, target price and other key levels here

Raw sugar

Govt proposes domestic sale of raw sugar, ending six-decade-old ban

wheat,agriculture

Flour mills urge govt to release wheat stocks as prices hit 9 months peak

Topics : commodities Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon