Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to track gains in US, Asia at open; IT stocks eyed
Stock Market Today: Indian equity benchmark indices were poised for a higher open on Friday, tracking overnight gains in the US and a positive trend in Asian markets.
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, September 27, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices were poised for a higher open on Friday, tracking overnight gains in the US and a positive trend in Asian markets, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures.
At 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 26,343, around 30 points ahead of the last close of Nifty futures.
Meanwhile, Indian benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 666 points to close at a fresh high on Thursday fuelled by a rally in auto and banking stocks.
The BSE Sensex jumped 0.78 per cent to settle at 85,836.12 on the monthly derivatives expiry day. The Nifty 50 index closed at 26,216, up 212 points or 0.8 per cent.
The total market capitalisation of BSE listed stocks rose by Rs 1.9 trillion, to end the session at Rs 477 trillion. The Nifty finished with gains on all sessions, barring six, this month.
The latest gains were underpinned by a rally in auto majors after reports suggested Karnataka would offer incentives to clean mobility, including a steep tax cut for hybrid cars.
Most of Sensex's gains were contributed by Mahindra & Mahindra, which rose 2.9 per cent, Maruti, which gained 4.8 per cent, and Tata Motors that revved by 3.08 per cent.
That apart, most markets in the Asia-Pacific region advanced, led by gains in Chinese stocks. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was up 2.43 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite was up 1.3 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.33 per cent, while the broader Topix index saw a slight decline of 0.23 per cent.
In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 0.07 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq fell 0.15 per cent. Conversely, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.06 per cent.
That apart, global stock indexes reached record highs on Thursday after chipmaker Micron Technology's upbeat forecast, while oil dropped on a media report that Saudi Arabia plans to dump its unofficial crude price target of $100 a barrel.
Silver rose to its highest level in nearly 12 years, with interest rate cuts by major central banks lifting investment interest in precious metals.
The S&P 500 registered an all-time closing high, as did the pan-European STOXX 600 index. MSCI's global stock index hit an intraday record.
Micron's forecast late on Wednesday bolstered optimism about demand for chips used for artificial intelligence computing.
US Treasury yields edged higher after strong data, including an unexpected drop in weekly US jobless claims, led traders to cut bets that the Federal Reserve will make another 50-basis point cut at its November meeting.
Other US reports showed corporate profits increased at a more robust pace than initially thought in the second quarter, while gross domestic product grew at an unrevised 3 per cent.
Investors anxiously await Friday's release of the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 260.36 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 42,175.11, the S&P 500 increased 23.11 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 5,745.37 and the Nasdaq Composite was 108.09 points, or 0.60 per cent, higher at 18,190.29.
European shares followed China's market higher. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 1.3 per cent higher at 525.61 points, an all-time closing high.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 7.08 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 850.69 and hit a record during trading.
An official readout from a meeting of China's politburo said Beijing would deploy "necessary fiscal spending" to meet this year's economic growth target of roughly 5 per cent, acknowledging new problems and raising market expectations for fresh stimulus on top of measures announced this week.
Reuters reported separately that China plans to issue special sovereign bonds worth about 2 trillion yuan ($284 billion) this year, primarily to stimulate consumption.
In commodities, spot silver was up 0.6 per cent at $32.03 per ounce as of Thursday afternoon, having hit its highest since December 2012 at $32.71. Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at $2,670.52 per ounce, having hit a record high of $2,685.42 earlier in the day.
Crude prices in the US fell $2.02 to settle at $67.67 a barrel and Brent dropped $1.86 to settle at $71.60.
In Treasuries, benchmark 10-year yields rose 0.8 basis points to 3.789 per cent and earlier reached 3.821 per cent, the highest since Sept. 4.
Traders are now pricing in a 51 per cent probability that the Fed will cut rates by 50 basis points at the conclusion of its Nov. 6-7 meeting, down from 63 per cent before the most recent data, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.42 per cent to 100.52, on track for its sixth drop in seven sessions, after rising as high as 100.95 earlier in the day.
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai India deserves valuation premium to Maruti, says Nomura note
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai Motor India (HMI), which is expected to make its stock market debut soon, may command a valuation multiple that is higher than automobile market leader Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), brokerage Nomura has said in a note. READ MORE
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual funds dive into FoF waters to fish for debt fund alternatives
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual funds' search for debt fund alternatives has reached the fund of fund (FoF) space with at least two fund houses — HDFC and Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) — seeking the regulator's nod to launch FoFs that can offer debt fund-like returns but with better tax efficiency. READ MORE
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi cuts listing time to T+3 working days for debt securities issue
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi on Thursday decided to reduce the timeline for listing of public issue of debt securities to three working days from six days at present, to facilitate faster access to funds.
This new timeline will be optional for the first year and mandatory thereafter. READ MORE
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Become a voice of investors: Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch to MFs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual funds (MFs) should use the stewardship code to ensure that the retail investors are heard at the general meetings of investee companies and increase participation, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Thursday. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gulf Oil Lubricants India promoter sells 4% stake for over Rs 263 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gulf Oil International Mauritius Inc, promoter of Gulf Oil Lubricants India, on Thursday divested a 4 per cent stake in the company for over Rs 263 crore through open market transactions.
According to the block deal data available on the BSE, Gulf Oil International Mauritius Inc. offloaded 19,50,000 shares, amounting to a 3.96 per cent stake in Gulf Oil Lubricants India. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Accenture raises FY25 revenue growth guidance to 3-6% despite FY24 miss
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT consulting and services major Accenture has upped its revenue guidance for financial year 2025 to be in the range of 3–6 per cent, even as the company missed its FY24 growth target.
Accenture, the largest player in the segment, which follows the September–August financial year, provided guidance for FY25 that is higher than its FY24 guidance of 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pickup in public expenditure may keep growth steady: Finance ministry
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After witnessing contraction in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY25), the government is expecting public expenditure to pick up in the remaining quarters, even though there is a need for monitoring automobiles and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales due to slowdown seen in Q1, the finance ministry (FinMin)’s Monthly Economic Review for August said. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India faces risk of Chinese product influx as US tariffs take effect
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India stares at the risk of an influx of Chinese products as US tariffs on a range of Chinese goods, including solar panels, electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, syringes, and steel, are set to take effect from September 27.
With higher tariffs reducing China’s access to the US market, there is concern that China may divert its exports to other markets, including India, which could lead to potential dumping of goods. This situation could challenge Indian industries, particularly in sectors where competition with Chinese products is already fierce. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Promoter dilution in small, midcaps surges to levels last seen in FY07
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The controlling shareholders of smaller and mid-sized companies are reducing their stakes at levels seldom seen since the 2008 global financial crisis.
Over 20 per cent of companies listed on BSE MidCap and BSE SmallCap have seen a decline in promoter holdings for five consecutive quarters, reveals data from DSP Mutual Fund, shared with Business Standard. In the latest June quarter, the figure stood at 22.6 per cent. Similar levels were last seen in FY07. Both the midcap and smallcap indices reached all-time highs on September 24. READ MORE
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BFSI sector valuation discount to overall market at a record high
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Companies in the banking, finance sector and insurance (BFSI) sector have underperformed on the bourses despite leading the earnings growth charts in the post-pandemic period. This has created a dichotomy between their earnings and share prices.
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks To Watch: HDFC, IT stocks, Torrent Pharma, Ola Electric, Adani Green
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank has sold a housing loan portfolio worth about Rs 60 billion ($717 million) to several state-controlled banks as part of its strategy to reduce credit load amid regulatory pressures. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Pharma presents sell-on-rise opportunity; your trading strategy here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Energy Index is currently in a bullish trend, but it has reached a critical resistance level at 44,325 in the near term.
As the index approaches this level, traders should consider booking profits and reducing long positions.
Profit booking is expected to occur on any further rise from this resistance point. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy on Nifty
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Long rollover is seen in the Nifty Futures, where we have seen a sharp rise in the open interest with Nifty rising by 0.81 per cent to close at yet another new all time high. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Market Today: Accenture guidance, S&P 500 record high, KRN Heat IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US markets finished on a strong note on Thursday, with the S&P 500 ending at a record closing high, while Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite were also higher.
IT services major Accenture raised its revenue guidance for FY25 to 3 to 6 per cent, which will bring the spotlight on IT stocks in the country. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil Prices down
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices fell as Saudi Arabia dropped its unofficial target of $100 per barrel for crude.
Prices in the US fell $2.02 to settle at $67.67 a barrel and Brent dropped $1.86 to settle at $71.60.
