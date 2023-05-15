close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Short-term trend remains bullish for Nifty; resistance likely around 18,500

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, one can look to 'Book Profits on rise' as the Nifty 50 index is expected to face resistance in the 18,450 - 18,500 range.

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
Nifty50, nifty
Web Exclusive

3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 7:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty 50 Index
View: Book Profits on the rise
Stop Loss: 18,500
The Nifty 50 Index is currently trading at 18,314.80, and the short-term trend is still intact, which is bullish on the charts. However, in the near term, the index might face stiff resistance between 18,450 - 18,500. Around these levels, we might see a halt in the current uptrend in the near term.

The technical analysis of the index suggests that traders should sell on the rise with a strict stop loss of this resistance level, which is placed at 18,500, as a close above this level might indicate a possible continuation of the uptrend. The recommended target for this sell trade would be 18,200 and 18,150.
In terms of technical indicators, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently placed at 69, with a negative divergence which indicates that the index is on a sell-on rise. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is also trading with a negative divergence at the top resulting in an underperformance that shall be expected in the near term.

Also Read

Look to accumulate pharma, media shares near support levels: Ravi Nathani

Bank Nifty, Private Bank indices remain bearish on charts: Ravi Nathani

Nifty trading range has narrowed down, says Ravi Nathani

Ravi Nathani recommends placing bearish trading bets on Nifty Metal index

Nifty, Bank Nifty exhibit a mixed bias, says Ravi Nathani

Street Signs: Adani Group shares, Exchange-traded funds surface, and more

Careful sector, stock selection warranted in Indian market: M Raychaudhuri

Karnataka election results likely to keep Indian markets swinging

Improving JLR outlook, margin expansion targets positives for Tata Motors

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US


The support levels for the index are expected to be between 18,100 - 18,050 and 17,900 - 17,850, respectively. A close below these support levels might lead to a possible continuation of the downtrend.
In summary, the Nifty 50 Index is currently in a short-term uptrend, but traders need to be cautious around the resistance levels of 18,450 - 18,500. It is recommended to sell on the rise with a strict stop loss of this resistance level and a target of 18,200 and 18,150. The support levels are expected to be between 18,100 - 18,050 and 17,900 - 17,850, respectively.

Nifty Bank Index
View: Book Profits on Rise

The Nifty Bank is currently trading at 43,793.55. Based on the analysis of the daily chart, the trend for the near term is likely to be bearish. Strong technical indicators such as RSI, Stochastic, and MACD display negative divergence, indicating that the index is expected to underperform soon.
If the index breaches the 42,650 mark, the stop loss for bulls will be triggered and the bears will take control of the market. In such a scenario, the support on charts is expected to be around 41,800 - 40,600. Given the current scenario, the best trading strategy for traders would be to sell or book profits on the rise with a stop loss of 44,300.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

 
Topics : Market technicals Nifty Outlook Trading strategies Market trends Nifty 50 Bank Nifty stock market trading

First Published: May 15 2023 | 7:15 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Street Signs: Adani Group shares, Exchange-traded funds surface, and more

Adani Group, Adani
3 min read

Careful sector, stock selection warranted in Indian market: M Raychaudhuri

MANISHI RAYCHAUDHURI, Head, Asia Pacific equity research, BNP Paribas
5 min read

Karnataka election results likely to keep Indian markets swinging

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Improving JLR outlook, margin expansion targets positives for Tata Motors

Tata Motors
4 min read
Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

M-cap of 8 of top 10 valued firms soars Rs 1.26 trn; Reliance, HUL shine

Hindustan Unilever
2 min read

Global trends, WPI inflation to drive domestic markets this week: Analysts

stock markets
3 min read
Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read

Careful sector, stock selection warranted in Indian market: M Raychaudhuri

MANISHI RAYCHAUDHURI, Head, Asia Pacific equity research, BNP Paribas
5 min read
Premium

US default probability low, but may impact Indian markets: Analysts

debt
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon