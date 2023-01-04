-
ALSO READ
Nifty, Bank Nifty exhibit a mixed bias, says Ravi Nathani
How does Olympic silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya keep his focus?
Short-term trend for MCX Gold turns positive; Silver remains negative
MCX Gold may scale Rs 53,350 as trend turns positive; Silver eyes Rs 63,725
Trend to remain positive for Gold above Rs 54,040; Silver 66,940
-
Nifty
Last close: 18232.55
Bias: Positive
Targets: 18,336; 18,464
Stop Loss: 17,990
Near Term pattern on charts: The Nifty has closed with a positive bias indicating that buyers will be stronger than bears, with a strict stop loss of 17,990.
The best trading strategy for Nifty would be to buy on dips with a target expected 18,336 and 18,464.
Intraday Resistance Range: 18,255 – 18275 / 18,295 – 18,336 / 18,400 - 18,410
Intraday Support Range: 18,200 – 18,170 / 18,130 – 18,103 / 18,064 - 18,034
Bank Nifty
Last close: 43425.25
Bias: Negative
Resistance: 43,.600
Near Term pattern on charts: Stiff resistance is expected around 43,600; whereas a strong bullish breakout is expected only when Bank Nifty closes above 43,860 level.
Therefore, the best trading strategy for traders would be to hunt for an opportunity to book profits or initiate fresh buy only above 43,860.
Intraday Resistance Range: 43,500 – 43,564 / 43,636 – 43,681 / 43,860 - 43,966
Intraday Support Range: 43,350 – 43,296 / 43,236 – 43,215 / 43,090 - 43,036
(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 08:13 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU