Should you buy gold-related stocks on Akshaya Tritiya? Check key levels

Even as Gold prices trade at record high levels, shares of Gold making firms, namely jewellers, have been underperforming on the bourses amid concerns of lower demand owing to high prices.

Today been Akshaya Tritiya, which, is considered as highly auspicious occasion. It is widely believed that any investment made on this auspicious day shall yield bountiful results, hence people in India tend to buy Gold or related asset class on this day.

Meanwhile, amid the sluggish performance, most stocks of jewellery-related companies are indicating a negative