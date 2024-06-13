Shriram Finance market cap crosses Rs 1-trillion mark; stock rallies 4%

Shriram Finance joined the elite group of companies having market capitalisation of Rs 1 trillion, after the stock price of the non-banking finance company (NBFC) rallied 4 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 2,677.40 on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 2,658 touched on May 3, 2024.

At 02:56 PM, with an m-cap of Rs 1.01 trillion, Shriram Finance stood at 96th position in the overall market capitalisation ranking on the BSE, exchange data shows. With this, the company overtook Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and Shree Cement in market capitalisation ranking.

