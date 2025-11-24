Monday, November 24, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sical Logistics up 3% on Southern Railway nod for Gati Shakti terminal

Sical Logistics up 3% on Southern Railway nod for Gati Shakti terminal

The buying on the counter came after the Southern Railway, Chennai division, under Indian Railways, approved the commissioning of the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal

Sical Logistics share price

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sical Logistics shares rose 3.1 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹96.85 per share. At 9:35 AM, Sical Logistics’ share price was trading 3.06 per cent higher at ₹96.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 85,301.63.

Why were Sical Logistics shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the Southern Railway, Chennai division, under Indian Railways, approved the commissioning of the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal developed by Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport Limited, a subsidiary of the company. 
 
The said terminal is located at village Anuppampattu, near Ponneri, Tamil Nadu and is set to commence its commercial operations. This development is expected to substantially enhance the company's logistics capabilities and is anticipated to contribute significantly to its long-term revenue growth,  according to the filing. 
 
 
“This is to inform you that Southern Railway, Chennai division, under lndian Railways (Government of lndia), vide its advance rate notification dated November 21, 2025, has approved the commissioning of the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal developed by Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport Limited, material subsidiary company of Sical Logistics Limited ("Company''),” the filing read.   ALSO READ | HG Infra share price jumps 5% as JV with Kalpataru Projects Int secures ₹1,415 cr order 
Sical Logistics is Indian integrated logistics solutions provider specialising in end-to-end logistics solutions. In 2011, Sical was acquired by  Coffee Day group, with interests ranging from coffee Retail Business, stakeholdings in leading IT and embedded technology companies, to technology parks and SEZs  and hospitality.
 
While traditionally known for its stevedoring, customs handling, trucking and steamer agency businesses, Sical today has made significant investments in logistics related infrastructure and operates mechanised Port terminals (container and bulk), container freight stations, container rakes, rail and road terminals. In addition to the above, Sical also provides offshore support services to the oil and gas industry and owns and operates a 2006-built cutter suction dredger.
 
At Sical, every aspect of logistics, namely port handling, road and rail transport, warehousing, shipping etc., are combined as an integrated logistics solution and tailored to meet individual client needs. This is aided by investments in infrastructure, equipment, and handling facilities to provide cargo handling efficiency.

More From This Section

HG Infra share price

HG Infra jumps 5% as JV with Kalpataru Projects Int secures ₹1,415 cr order

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, HAL

Tejas fighter jet mishap doesn't shake HAL's long-term prospects: Choice

global stocks

Global stocks rise as traders raise bets on December Fed rate cut

Stock to Watch, November 24, 2025

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 24: HUL, TCS, RVNL, HG Infra, Marico

Stock Recommendations by Angel One

Hudco, Medanta among top analyst bets; check target price, stop-loss

Topics : Sical Logistics Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon