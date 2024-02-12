Sensex (    %)
                        
SJVN, ITDC, HUDCO, NBCC, MMTC and 513 other stocks freeze at lower circuits

Dhunseri Ventures, WPIL, Jai Corp, Jai Balaji, Waaree Renewable, Apollo Micro, Newgen Software, KPI Green, TRIL and Suzlon Energy were non-CPSEs which were locked in their 5 per cent down circuits

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

