Sky high: Investors pile into defence stocks with all guns blazing

The Nifty India Defence Index jumped 5.6 per cent on Friday to cap a record 17.2 per cent weekly gain — its biggest since the gauge was launched in 2022. The index closed at a fresh peak of 8,309.2.

This rally follows media reports suggesting an additional ₹50,000 crore could be earmarked for defence under a supplementary budget this financial year. “The boost will take overall defence allocation past ₹7 trillion for 2025-26,” noted Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

In the Union Budget presented in February, total defence outlay for FY26 was raised 7.7