Skymet to challenge NCDEX's decision to launch rainfall futures in court

NCDEX has tied up this time with IIT Bombay for providing the scientific framework, the CDR (Cumulative Deviation Rainfall) design, and the statistical validation underpinning the RAINMUMBAI contract. The exchange has tied up with IMD for the last three decades’ rainfall data and current updates.

Skymet Weather is challenging the launch of the futures because three years ago, NCDEX had tied up with it to launch the country’s first tradable weather index. Jatin Singh, chairman of Skymet, said, “NCDEX took baseline data from us, we did an awareness campaign for the product, provided data know-how, and data feed for two years. When the time came to launch the product for trading, they tied up with IMD, which is not acceptable, and we are approaching the regulator Sebi and simultaneously challenging the exchange’s decision in the court of law.”

In August 2023, NCDEX had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Skymet.

When contacted, NCDEX declined to comment on the issue.

Globally, tradable weather indices are utilised by market participants to hedge their financial risks against frequent weather changes because of the growing impact of climate change.

Last July, NCDEX also signed an MoU with IMD for data feed and indices “to develop and launch India’s first parametric weather derivatives”. This MoU also covered risk management, knowledge sharing, and the implementation of index-based weather derivatives.

NCDEX’s statement from July 2025 stated: “This strategic alliance lays the critical groundwork for the launch of India’s first weather derivatives — a long-anticipated market instrument designed to help farmers and allied sectors hedge against climate-related risks such as erratic rainfall, heatwaves, and unseasonal weather events. With this partnership, NCDEX will develop a rainfall-based derivative product, among others, using historical and real-time datasets sourced from IMD.”

Earlier, in June 2020, NCDEX and Skymet launched two national-level rainfall-based indices: the Indian Monsoon Index (Cumulative Monsoon Index) and the Indian Rain Index (Monthly Cumulative Rainfall Index).

These indices were introduced to monitor the systematic movement of rainfall in the country. However, they merely represented rainfall and were not available for trading.

At that time, discussions were ongoing about launching formal trading in weather indices in collaboration with Skymet.