Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Smallcap defence stock rises 5% on bagging orders worth ₹386-crore; Details

Smallcap defence stock rises 5% on bagging orders worth ₹386-crore; Details

MTAR Technologies shares climbed 5.1 per cent on Wednesday, after the company received orders worth ₹386.06 crore in the Clean Energy Sector- fuel cells segment

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

MTAR Technologies shares climbed 5.1 per cent on Wednesday and logged an intra-day high at ₹1,485.65 per share on BSE. At 12:28 PM, on BSE, MTAR Technology’s share price was up 4.47 per cent at ₹1,475.85 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.45 per cent at 81,463.55.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,539.65 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,840.95 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,152.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Why were MTAR Technologies shares rising?

The northward movement in the stock came after the company received orders worth ₹386.06 crore in the Clean Energy Sector— fuel cells segment.
 
 
The order was received from an existing customer, whose details were not mentioned. The order will be executed in phases, orders worth ₹204.86 crore will be completed up to March 2026 and orders worth ₹181.2 crore upto June 2026. 
 
“The company continues to strengthen its presence in the Clean Energy – Fuel Cells segment, driven by its cutting-edge product portfolio, timely execution, and cost competitiveness, despite macro challenges such as tariffs. In addition, we expect further orders from fuel cells segment going forward,” said Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director, MTAR Technologies Limited. 

Also Read

tcs, infosys

Nifty IT index rallies 6% in 2 days; Infosys soars 7% on buyback plan

Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics share up 3% on declaring dividend payout date; details

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Ashish Kacholia smallcap stock zooms 45% in 1 month, hits new high

equity market, stocks, share market

Indegene rises 3% as ICICI Securities initiates with 'Add'; 14% upside eyed

Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi rises 8% in 4 days; HDFC Securities upgrades to Add from Reduce

 
MTAR has nine strategically based manufacturing units including an export-oriented unit each based in Hyderabad, Telangana. MTAR caters to Clean Energy – Civil Nuclear Power, Fuel cells, Hydel & others, Aerospace and Defense sectors. The company has a long-standing relationship of over five decades with leading Indian organisations and global OEMs. 
 
In Q1, MTAR Technologies received ₹105.3 crore of orders in various sectors including Clean Energy – Civil Nuclear Power, Fuel cells and Hydel, Aerospace & Defence, Products and others, according to its investor presentation.
 
That apart, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹10.8 crore, as compared to ₹4.4 crore, up 144.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Revenue from operations stood at ₹156.6 crore, as compared to ₹128.3 crore, up 22.1 per cent. 
 
Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹28.4 crore, as compared to ₹16.6 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 18.1 per cent, as against 12.9 per cent Y-o-Y. 

More From This Section

initial public offerings, IPO

Dev Accelerator IPO sees strong demand on day 1; fully booked, GMP at 15%

Indian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 350 pts, Nifty tests 25k; IT, PSU Bank shares rally; SMIDs gain

GST

GST revamp to drive macro tailwinds; Antique backs consumer discretionary

GDP

Fitch ups India FY26 GDP forecast to 6.9% from 6.5% on domestic demand

cartrade used car market

JM Financial downgrades CarTrade; stock bleeds 19%, 'Sell' call explained

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPONepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon