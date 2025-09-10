Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fitch ups India FY26 GDP forecast to 6.9% from 6.5% on domestic demand

Global growth is now forecast to be 2.4 per cent in 2025, up 0.2 percentage points (pp) since June but a sizable slowdown from 2.9 per cent last year and below trend

GDP

The pace of economic activity accelerated sharply between the first and second quarters of 2025, with real GDP growth rising to 7.8 per cent y-o-y, from 7.4 per cent in the first quarter (Photo: Shutterstock)

Global rating agency Fitch has raised India’s fiscal 2025-26 (FY26) GDP (gross domestic product) forecast to 6.9 per cent from 6.5 per cent. Domestic demand, Fitch said, will be the key driver of growth, as strong real income dynamics support consumer spending and looser financial conditions should feed through to investment.
 
"At the same time, annual growth will slow in the second half of the financial year, and so we expect growth to slow in FY27 to 6.3 per cent. With the economy operating slightly above its potential, we expect growth will edge down to 6.2 per cent in FY28," Fitch said.
 
 
At the global level, Fitch still expects world GDP to slow significantly this year. Global growth is now forecast to be 2.4 per cent in 2025, up 0.2 percentage points (pp) since June but a sizable slowdown from 2.9 per cent last year and below trend.

Among regions, Fitch has revised up China’s GDP to 4.7 per cent from 4.2 per cent, the eurozone’s to 1.1 per cent from 0.8 per cent and the US to 1.6 per cent from 1.5 per cent. World growth for 2026 is edged up by 0.1pp to 2.3 per cent.

US tariff impact

US tariffs on India, Fitch believes, will eventually be negotiated lower, but the uncertainty around trade relations will dampen business sentiment and potentially investment. However, the reforms to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to be effective from 22 September, it said, should modestly boost consumer spending over the remainder of this and the next fiscal years.
 
“We expect food price pressures will remain weak, in the context of above-average monsoon rainfall and high food stockpiles, so that inflation will only pick up to 3.2 per cent by end-2025 and 4.1 per cent by end-2026. We still expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut rates by 25 basis points (bp) towards the end of the year, as it assesses the impact of the policy loosening already implemented, and that rates will stay there until end-2026. We expect the RBI to start raising rates in 2027,” Fitch said. 
Low food prices, meanwhile, have pushed headline inflation down to 1.6 per cent in July, the lowest outturn since June 2017. Core inflation fell below 4 per cent for the first time in six months.
 
The pace of economic activity accelerated sharply between the first and second quarters of 2025, with real GDP growth rising to 7.8 per cent y-o-y, from 7.4 per cent in the first quarter. This, Fitch said, was substantially higher than their earlier forecast of 6.7 per cent.
 
“From the output side of the economy, stronger service sector growth (9.3 per cent y-o-y, up from 6.8 per cent) was the key driver of this acceleration; on the expenditure side, consumption spending – both private and public – were the main drivers,” Fitch said. 
India – Forecast Summary
  2025F*
GDP 6.9
Consumer Spending 6.2
Fixed Investment 5.7
CPI Inflation (end-cal. yr.) 3.2
Policy interest rate (end-cal. yr.) 5.25
Exchange rate 88
* (%) FY starting April; Source: Fitch report
 

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

