Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Indegene rises 3% as ICICI Securities initiates with 'Add'; 14% upside eyed

Indegene rises 3% as ICICI Securities initiates with 'Add'; 14% upside eyed

Indegene stock rose around 3.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹568.2 on the NSE as ICICI Securities has initiated coverage with 'Add' rating

Indegene share price today

Indegene stock rose around 3.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹568.2

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indegene share price today: Domestic brokerage ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on Indegene with an 'Add' rating, citing its strong client relationships with top global pharma companies, premium positioning in high-value digital services, and a robust track record of both organic and inorganic growth.
 
ICICI Securities values the company at a one-year forward P/E of 26x, in line with its assigned multiple for Sagility and close to Indegene’s historical average, to arrive at a December 2026 target price of ₹630 per share, based on a Q3FY27 one-year forward EPS estimate of ₹24. The target price implies a 14.5 per cent upside from Tuesday's closing price of ₹550.3.
 
 
On Wednesday, September 10, Indegene stock rose around 3.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹568.2 on the NSE.
At 11:00 AM, the stock was trading at ₹217.32, up 2.5 per cent on the BSE. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has fallen around 9 per cent. The stock's 52-week high was at ₹736.3 and 52-week low was at ₹499 on the NSE. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹13,534 crore.   

Here's why ICICI Securities holds a positive outlook on Indegene:

Analysts at ICICI Securities said Indegene operates at the intersection of healthcare and technology, offering digital-first solutions across medical, regulatory, commercial and clinical functions. The company addresses large and expanding market opportunity of over $135 billion in life sciences operations spend, aided by secular trends – patent expiries, drug launch velocity, pricing pressure and accelerating outsourcing adoption (9–14 per cent CAGR, FY22-26E). 

Also Read

goods and services tax (GST) payers

GST reforms: How and where to invest in the stock market? Analysts decode

initial public offering, IPO

Ahead of IPO, Aditya Infotech mobilises ₹582 cr from anchor investors

DMart

DMart Q1 miss triggers margin concerns; brokerages turn cautious on outlook

FMCG, Marico, Parachute

Marico rallies 4%, hits new high post Q1 biz. Should you buy, hold or sell?

hotels, hotel

Indian Hotels, Samhi, ITC Hotels gain up to 3% today; should you check in?premium

 
The company's deep domain expertise, proprietary technology, and high trust among the top-20 global biopharma players allow it to capture an outsized share of the healthcare digital transformation cycle.
 
Additionally, Indegene is a trusted partner to the world's leading biopharma companies, with 64 per cent of its revenue coming from the top 20 global players. The company has a broad and deep client base, with 70 active clients - 40 of which contribute over $1 million annually, seven between $10–25 million, and two over $25 million.  
 
"With service portfolio enhancements (launch of Tectonic in Q1FY26), Indegene is ascending the client value chain. Importantly, client-specific challenges that weighed on FY25 growth – regulatory delays and project deferrals – are behind, with momentum in top accounts back on track," the brokerage said in a note.
 
The brokerage expects Indegene to deliver a revenue and EPS CAGR of 10.7 per cent and 14.7 per cent, respectively, over FY25–28. 
 
However, the brokerage also flags a few concerns, including the upcoming patent cliff causing delayed decision-making cycles, recurring client-specific issues, and ongoing regulatory headwinds.

More From This Section

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

Mamata Machinery shares soar 17% on multiple order wins; check details

Indian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rallies 500 pts; Nifty tops 25k; IT, PSU Bank indices up 2%, autos dip

Photo Credit: www.indocount.com

Faze Three, Indo Count zoom up to 20% on revival of India-US trade talks

Samvardhana Motherson

Samvardhana Motherson rises 3% on acquiring remaining 25% stake in two arm

cartrade used car market

JM Financial downgrades CarTrade; stock bleeds 19%, 'Sell' call explained

Topics : Stock Market ICICI Securities Biotechnology Tech stocks Markets Buzzing stocks Stock Analysis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPONepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon