Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Japan's SoftBank sells its entire stake in Nvidia for $5.83 billion

Japan's SoftBank sells its entire stake in Nvidia for $5.83 billion

This isn't SoftBank's first departure from the chipmaker. Its Vision Fund was among Nvidia's early backers, having built a $4 billion stake in 2017 before offloading its entire holding in January 2019

Softbank, Masayoshi Son

SoftBank's founder, Masayoshi Son, is also planning to expand in the AI space and semiconductor infrastructure. Photo: Bloomberg

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp announced on Tuesday (local time) that it has sold its entire stake in US-based chipmaker Nvidia Corp for approximately $5.83 billion, Bloomberg reported.
 
The Tokyo-based group confirmed the sale in its earnings call, where it reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26). Shares of SoftBank rose 2 per cent in Tokyo trading ahead of its earnings briefing.
 
This follows SoftBank increasing its Nvidia stake to around $3 billion by the end of March, amounting to 32.1 million shares. The sale of these shares contributed to the company’s Q2 net profit rising to 2.5 trillion yen ($16.2 billion). Its Vision Fund investment arm also boosted the results, mainly driven by gains from its holding in ChatGPT creator OpenAI, which totalled to 2.16 trillion yen for the quarter, the report said.
 

Also Read

Softbank

SoftBank to trim Vision Fund team by 20% to focus on Son's AI projects

SoftBank's Son is betting big on OpenAI

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son goes 'all in' on OpenAI, echoing past tech risks

Ola Electric, OLA

SoftBank cuts Ola Electric stake to 15.68% after offloading 2.15%

Intel

SoftBank invests $2 bn in Intel as chip giant hopes to revive fortunes

Sam Altman

OpenAI staff plan to sell $6 billion in stock to SoftBank, other investors

SoftBank’s history with Nvidia

This isn’t SoftBank’s first exit from the chipmaker. The company’s Vision Fund had been an early investor in Nvidia, building a stake worth about $4 billion in 2017 before fully divesting its holdings in January 2019. Despite the sale, SoftBank remains linked to Nvidia through its artificial intelligence (AI) ventures that depend on the chipmaker’s technology, including the $500 billion Stargate data centre project in the US, reported CNBC.

SoftBank’s growing focus on AI and chips

SoftBank's founder, Masayoshi Son, is also planning to expand in the AI space and semiconductor infrastructure. The company has been stepping up investments in OpenAI and chip ventures, including a planned $30 billion injection into OpenAI and a proposed $6.5 billion acquisition of chip designer Ampere Computing LLC, Bloomberg reported.
 
Son is also pursuing partnerships with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's largest semiconductor foundry, and others on a potential $1 trillion AI manufacturing hub in Arizona, the report added.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex recovers 620pts from day's low; Nifty above 25,650; Metal, IT shares shine

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares mostly lower as tech rally cools amid US shutdown progress

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp Q2 preview: Profit may climb up to 23% YoY; revenue by 16%

TVS Srichakra share price

TVS Srichakra share price declines 6% on Q2 results; check key highlights

hitachi, power india, abb power

Hitachi Energy up 32% in 10 days, hits record high. Should you buy or hold?

Topics : Softbank Group Nvidia BS Web Reports artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon