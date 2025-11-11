Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 01:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / TVS Srichakra share price declines 6% on Q2 results; check key highlights

TVS Srichakra share price declines 6% on Q2 results; check key highlights

TVS Srichakra's stock price declined 6.21 per cent to touch an intraday low of ₹3,911 per share on the NSE

TVS Srichakra share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TVS Srichakra shares were under pressure on the bourses on Tuesday, November 11, after the company released its financial results for the second quarter of 2025–26 (Q2FY26). The stock declined 6.21 per cent to touch an intraday low of ₹3,911 per share on the NSE.
 
By 1:26 PM, TVS Srichakra shares were trading at ₹3,940.40 per share, down 5.51 per cent from the previous close of ₹4,170.20. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 25,612.05, higher by 37.70 points or 0.15 per cent from its previous close.
 
So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of 0.017 million shares worth ₹6.77 crore have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,997.28 crore on the NSE as of November 11.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

TVS Srichakra Q2FY26 results

TVS Srichakra's net profit attributable to owners during Q2FY26 rose to ₹11.1 crore from ₹10.3 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations increased 10.1 per cent to ₹926.49 crore, compared with ₹841.74 crore in Q2FY25. On the flip side, the company’s total expenses during the quarter rose 9.96 per cent to ₹908.65 crore, from ₹826.34 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 10.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹65 crore, while the Ebitda margin remained flat at 7 per cent.  ALSO READ | Hitachi Energy up 32% in 10 days, hits record high. Should you buy or hold?

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Cera Sanitaryware share slips 3% on weak Q2 results; profit tanks 17% YoY

NRB Bearing share price

NRB Bearings shares soar 7%, up 51% from March low on Q2 results; details

Petronet LNG (Photo: LNG Prime)

Petronet Q2: Analysts upbeat on long-term outlook despite FX loss, UoP hit

Vodafone Idea share price today

Vodafone Idea share price soars 6% on Q2 results; key highlights inside

Lupin Pharma

Nomura lifts Lupin target price on US momentum, India growth recovery

TVS Srichakra share price history

The company’s shares have delivered positive returns over the past year. BSE data shows that the counter has appreciated 2.75 per cent in the last one month and 39.50 per cent in the last six months.
 
Year-to-date, the company’s shares have advanced 11.22 per cent.
 
Shares of TVS Srichakra hit their 52-week high of ₹4,249 per share on the NSE on November 7, 2025, while they touched their 52-week low of ₹2,431.80 per share on April 7, 2025, on the NSE.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 160pts, Nifty near 25,650; IT, auto stocks lead; pharma, financials dip

hitachi, power india, abb power

Hitachi Energy up 32% in 10 days, hits record high. Should you buy or hold?

Eternal stock is seen testing the 100-DMA, while Swiggy 200-DMA on the charts.

Eternal below 100-DMA, Swiggy at 200-DMA; how to trade these 2 stocks?

UBS

India to be 3rd-largest economy by 2028; equities remain pricey: UBS

Rocket

Defence stocks extend rally; Dynamatic, MTAR hit 52-wk highs in weak market

Topics : share market Buzzing stocks Stocks in focus Stock movemnet Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon