Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 07:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI staff plan to sell $6 billion in stock to SoftBank, other investors

OpenAI staff plan to sell $6 billion in stock to SoftBank, other investors

The secondary share sale will give OpenAI employees a chance to get cash-rich amid a high-stakes talent war in the artificial intelligence industry

Sam Altman

This week, OpenAI chief Sam Altman sat down with a group of reporters and shared his vision for the company | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Kate Clark
 
Current and former OpenAI employees plan to sell approximately $6 billion worth of shares to an investor group that includes Thrive Capital, SoftBank Group Corp. and Dragoneer Investment Group, in a deal that values the ChatGPT maker at $500 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 
The talks are early and the size of the share sale could still change, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The secondary share investment is on top of SoftBank’s commitment to lead OpenAI’s $40 billion funding round, which values the company at $300 billion, according to another person familiar with the deal. That round remains ongoing, with OpenAI recently securing $8.3 billion from a syndicate of investors.
 
 
Representatives for Dragoneer and Thrive didn’t respond to requests for comment. Spokespeople for OpenAI and SoftBank declined to comment. All three firms are existing OpenAI backers.
 
The secondary share sale, which was first reported by Bloomberg, will give OpenAI employees a chance to get cash-rich amid a high-stakes talent war in the artificial intelligence industry. Companies like Meta Platforms Inc. are offering massive salaries to recruit AI talent from OpenAI and other startups. This year, several OpenAI employees have exited for Meta, including Shengjia Zhao, a co-creator of ChatGPT. 

Also Read

OpenAI, ChatGPT, Microsoft, Microsoft Copilot, artificial intelligence

GenAI paradox: Companies pouring billions into AI; it has yet to pay off

OpenAI, chatgpt

Why are OpenAI's legacy GPT models returning to ChatGPT? We may have answer

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Court rejects Musk's bid to dismiss OpenAI's harassment allegations

Behaviour-Based Model

Explainer: How an upGrad Learner Created a Behaviour-Based Model for the AI Era

ChatGPT

ChatGPT can't be your therapist anymore, here's what has changed and why

 
Allowing employees to sell shares is an important tool for startups trying to retain top talent, without requiring the company to go public or be acquired. In some cases, early investors also use these deals to sell down their stakes, though OpenAI investors are not eligible to do so in this round, according to a person familiar with the matter. Current and former employees who spent at least two years at the company are able to participate.
 
With its participation in the share sale, as well as its previous commitments, SoftBank is making a pivotal bet on the success of OpenAI. In addition to those deals, the Japanese conglomerate headed by Masayoshi Son recently closed a separate $1 billion purchase of OpenAI employee shares at a $300 billion valuation, according to a person familiar with the matter. Negotiations for that deal started before talks around the $500 billion secondary valuation began, they said.
 
The $500 billion valuation would make OpenAI the world’s most valuable startup, surpassing Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The company expects revenue to triple this year to $12.7 billion, up from $3.7 billion in 2024, Bloomberg has reported. And the secondary deal talks come on the heels of the release of its highly-anticipated GPT-5 model.  
 
This week, OpenAI chief Sam Altman sat down with a group of reporters and shared his vision for the company, including that it wants to spend trillions of dollars on the infrastructure required to run AI services in the “not very distant future.”
 
“You should expect a bunch of economists to wring their hands and say, ‘This is so crazy, it’s so reckless,’ and whatever,” Altman said. “And we’ll just be like, ‘You know what? Let us do our thing.’”

More From This Section

Tech Wrap August 15

Tech Wrap Aug 15: WhatsApp, Samsung's Micro RGB display, iPhone 17 series

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro

Apple likely to launch iPhone 17 series on September 12: What to expect

Samsung Micro RGB display technology

Samsung brings Micro RGB display tech: What is it, what makes it different

Meta AI's 'Imagine Me' feature

Instagram: How to create an AI doppelganger with Meta's Imagine Me feature

Representative image: Samsung Display's Flex G prototype and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Samsung's maiden tri-fold may spoil Apple iPhone 17 series launch party

Topics : Artificial intelligence OpenAI SoftBank Softbank Group ChatGPT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon