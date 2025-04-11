Friday, April 11, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / SRF jumps 6% after commissioning ₹239 crore agrochemical facility in Dahej

SRF stock was quoting at ₹2,925.9, up 6.61 per cent from the previous day's close of ₹2,744.4 on the NSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Shares of chemical major SRF surged nearly 7 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹2,399.5 on Friday after the company announced the commissioning of a new facility to produce agrochemical intermediate at Dahej, Gujarat. 
 
The entire project was capitalised at an aggregate cost of ₹239 crore. The project was approved by the board of directors in October 2023 with an estimated quote of ₹235 crore. The first phase of the project was commissioned and capitalised on July 31, 2024, at an aggregate cost of ₹190 crore, the company informed exchanges. 
 
"It is hereby informed that the entire project has been commissioned and capitalised on April 10, 2025, at an aggregate cost of ₹239 crore," the company said.
 
 
At 1:20 PM on Friday, the SRF stock was quoting at ₹2,925.90, up 6.61 per cent from the previous day’s close of ₹2,744.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 22,883.30, up 484.15 points or 2.16 per cent. The company’s total market capitalisation stood at ₹87,014.03 crore. 
 
The stock has fallen around 4 per cent from the 52-week high of ₹3,054.90, it touched on March 24, 2025. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged over 31 per cent compared to around 4 per cent fall in the Nifty50 index. 

SRF Q3 flashback 
In the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25), SRF reported a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹3,491, up 14.4 per cent from ₹3,053 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹620 crore in Q3 FY25, up 9.5 per cent from ₹566 crore in Q3 FY24. It reported a net profit of ₹271 crore, up 7 per cent compared to ₹253 crore in the year-ago quarter. 
 
About SRF 
Incorporated in 1970, SRF has grown from a single-unit tyre cord manufacturer to a diversified chemicals conglomerate. It is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and speciality intermediates. The company has operations in four countries including India, Thailand, South Africa and Hungary. It classifies its business as technical textiles business, chemicals business, packaging films business and other businesses. In India, SRF is the largest producer of technical textile products including tyre cord fabrics, belting fabrics and industrial yarn.  
 

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks SRF SRF stock Markets

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

