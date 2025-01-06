Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 12:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Standard Glass Lining IPO update; Subscription soars 6x, GMP zooms 69%

Standard Glass Lining IPO update; Subscription soars 6x, GMP zooms 69%

The strong subscription aligns with grey market trends, as Standard Glass Lining's unlisted shares were trading at Rs 237, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 97 or 69.29 per cent

ipo market listing share market

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO Subscription status: Standard Glass Lining Technology has witnessed strong participation from investors for its initial public offering (IPO), which opened for public subscription today. It has been oversubscribed by 6.07x till around 12:32 PM on Monday, January 6, 2025. The public offering has received bids for 12,65,18,940 shares against 2,08,29,567 shares on offer, showed the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) showed the highest demand for Standard Glass Lining IPO, subscribing to their reserved category by 9.61 times. This was followed by Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed 7.90 times. Meanwhile, the quota reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received bids for only 21,293 shares against 57,90,147 shares reserved for the category.
 
  The strong subscription aligns with grey market trends, as Standard Glass Lining's unlisted shares were trading at Rs 237, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 97 or 69.29 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 140, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.  Also Check: Leo Dry Fruits IPO allotment
 
Standard Glass Lining IPO, a book-built issue of Rs 410 crore, is available in a price band of Rs 133-140 per share, with a lot size of 107 shares. The public offering will remain open for subscription until 2025. Post-closure, the basis of allotment will tentatively be finalised on Thursday, January 9, 2025, with shares credited to demat accounts on Friday, January 10, 2025.
 
Standard Glass Lining shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Indo Farm Equipment IPO GMP, listing forecast: What to expect on debut day?

IPO

Leo Dry Fruits IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing schedule

IPO

Last day! Parmeshwar Metal closes today; Subscription rises 45x, GMP up 65%

IPO

Analysts bullish on Standard Glass Lining IPO; eye long-term potential

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 721pts, Nifty holds 24,000; HDFC, ICICI Bank weigh

 
Standard Glass Lining IPO review
Market analysts remained bullish on the public offering of Standard Glass Lining and have broadly recommended subscribing to the issue for the long-term perspective. READ MORE
 
About Standard Glass Lining Technology
Standard Glass Lining Technology (SGLTL) is a specialised engineering component manufacturer in India for the pharmaceutical & chemical sector in terms of FY24 revenue, with in-house capabilities across the entire value chain. Its product portfolio comprises core engineering equipment, including reaction systems, storage, separation & drying systems, and plant engineering and services (including other ancillary parts).
 

More From This Section

stocks brokers, markets, sensex, nifty, stock market

F&O Market: Union Bank, Dabur see short build-up as Nifty tumbles 300 pts

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Why Sagility shares hit back-to-back 5% upper circuit for two sessions?

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 1,000 pts to 78,200; Broader mkts, sector indices fall between 1-3%

nykaa

Nykaa rises 5% on Q3 update; JM Financial keeps it among top new-age bets

Nomura, Nuvama say 'Buy' SBI Card shares; upgrade stock on these reasons

Nomura, Nuvama say 'Buy' SBI Card shares; upgrade stock on these reasons

Topics : IPO GMP IPO allotment IPOs IPO listing time IPO activity initial public offerings IPOs share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon