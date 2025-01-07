Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Indo Farm Equipment share lists at 20% premium; misses IPO GMP forecasts

Indo Farm Equipment share lists at 20% premium; misses IPO GMP forecasts

Indo Farm Equipment shares listed at Rs 258.40 apiece on the BSE, and Rs 256 apiece on the NSE, against the issue price of Rs 215 per share

IPO listing

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indo Farm Equipment IPO listing: Shares of agriculture and harvesting equipment maker Indo Farm Equipment made a strong debut on the bourses on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, following the completion of its IPO (Initial Public Offering) rounds. Indo Farm Equipment shares listed at Rs 258.40 apiece on the BSE, reflecting a premium of Rs 43.40 or 20.19 per cent against the issue price of Rs 215.
 
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Indo Farm Equipment shares listed at Rs 256 apiece, showing a slightly lower premium of Rs 41 or 19.07 per cent against the issue price.
 
With the Indo Farm Equipment IPO listing, investors who were allotted the company's shares made a profit of around Rs 43 per share or over 38 per cent. However, the Indo Farm Equipment IPO listing was slightly below grey market expectations, as the company’s shares were trading at Rs 291 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of Rs 76 or 35.35 per cent over the issue price. 
 
Indo Farm Equipment IPO Details
The Indo Farm Equipment IPO was available in a price band of Rs 204-215 per share, with a lot size of 69 shares. The public offering was open for subscription from Tuesday, December 31, 2024, to Thursday, January 2, 2025.  Also Read: Capital Infra Trust IPO

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Quadrant Future Tek IPO opens today: GMP up 72%; Should you subscribe?

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Market Today: FY25 GDP; Quadrant, Capital Infra IPOs; Indo Farm IPO listing

IPO

Standard Glass' IPO fully subscribed on day one, ends with 13x subscription

IPO

Capital Infra Trust IPO opens on Jan 7: Check GMP, dates, other key details

ipo market listing share market

Standard Glass Lining IPO update; Subscription soars 6x, GMP zooms 69%

 
By the end of the subscription period, the Rs 260.15 crore offering of Indo Farm Equipment received bids for 1,94,53,89,519 shares against the 84,70,000 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 229.68 times, as per the data available on the BSE.
 
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) placed the highest bids, oversubscribing their reserved quota by 503.83 times, followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who bid for 242.40 times their allocated quota, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), at 104.92 times.
 
The basis of share allotment was finalised on Friday, January 3, 2025.
 
Mas Services served as the registrar for the issue, while Aryaman Financial Services acted as the sole book-running lead manager.
 
About Indo Farm Equipment
Incorporated in 1994, Indo Farm Equipment is a fully integrated and established manufacturer of tractors and pick-and-carry cranes. The company also deals in other farm equipment such as harvester combines, rotavators, and related spares and components, which do not materially contribute to its total revenue. As of September 30, 2024, its production facilities had a capacity to manufacture 12,000 tractors per annum and 1,280 pick-and-carry cranes per annum.
 

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 300 pts to 78,270; Nifty at 23,750; Oil, cons dur, financials gain

biocon

Biocon share rises 4% as arm gets Japan's PMDA approval for Psoriasis drug

IPO

Capital Infra Trust IPO invites bids: Analysts weigh on long-term prospects

share market stock market trading

Here's why Ashoka Buildcon shares jumped 5% in trade on January 7; details

bull market, stock market

CLSA 2025 India portfolio: TaMo, NTPC, Nestle, Britannia in; HDFC Bank out

Topics : IPO listing time Share price BSE NSE Buzzing stocks share market IPO GMP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayNepal earthquake TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon