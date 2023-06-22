Stock market LIVE updates: The day of the weekly expiry of Nifty derviatives contract could be laced with volatility for the benchmark indices. At 7:10 AM, SGX Nifty signalled a tepid start to the day as the index was dowm 37 points at 18,872.The extension of the rally in the mid- and small-cap stocks, however, may support the overall market breadth.Stocks to watchSansera Engineering: Client Ebene and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene to sell 4.78 million shares (9 per cent) and 2.68 million shares (5.1 per cent) respectively.Glenmark Pharma: The USFDA issued a warning letter to the Monroe facility in North Carolina. The company had done a voluntary recall of all its products from this site in August 2021 and since then has not been commercialising any product from this site.Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd, which is planning to restart its copper plant in Tamil Nadu, is weighing the option to sell the unit at a valuation of up to Rs 4,500 crore, banking sources told Business Standard. CHECK STOCKS TO WATCH LIST HEREGlobal marketsAsia-Pacific markets were mixed after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell forecast more rate hikes this year, saying that "the process of getting back down to 2 per cent has a long way to go".In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.22 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was up 0.35 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 saw a loss of 1.2 per cent. Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China, as well as Taiwan are closed for a holiday Thursday.Overnight in the US, the Nasdaq Composite saw the largest loss as it dropped 1.21 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was lower by 0.3 per cent, and the S&P 500 fell 0.52 per cent.