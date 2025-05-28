Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Fall in ITC shares drag Nifty FMCG index 2%; Nestle, Emami down 2% each

Fall in ITC shares drag Nifty FMCG index 2%; Nestle, Emami down 2% each

ITC shares dropped 4.13 per cent to ₹413 (adjusted for dividend) in Wednesday's intraday trade on the NSE following a large block deal.

Silver lining: FMCG firms roll out tailored offerings for golden years

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty FMCG Index in focus: The Nifty FMCG index, a stock market index that tracks the performance of the Indian Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, came under pressure on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, slipping as much as 1.56 per cent to hit an intraday low of 55,663.40 levels.
 
Leading the decline in the FMCG pack around 3:00 PM were shares of ITC, Nestle, Emami, and Tata Consumer, which fell between 1.1 per cent and 2.5 per cent. Other notable laggards included United Spirits (down 0.78 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.63 per cent), Varun Beverages (down 0.25 per cent), Britannia (down 0.16 per cent), and Godrej Consumer (down 0.12 per cent).
 
 
However, not all stocks in the index were in the red. Gainers included Dabur (up 0.08 per cent), Patanjali Foods (up 0.16 per cent), Marico (up 0.50 per cent), Radico Khaitan (up 0.51 per cent), Colgate-Palmolive (up 1.17 per cent), and United Breweries (up 1.36 per cent).

ITC slides on block deal

ITC shares dropped 4.13 per cent to ₹413 (adjusted for dividend) in Wednesday’s intraday trade on the NSE following a large block deal. Roughly 385 million shares, representing about 3 per cent of the company’s equity, changed hands on NSE.

Also Read

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

These 13 stocks from BSE Smallcap index zoom over 100% from 3-month lows

renewable energy, wind energy

ACME Solar up 4% on commissioning first phase of 26.4 MW wind power project

stock market trading

What drove SEPC share price 11% higher on Wednesday, May 28? Find out here

Rocket

Why did this defence stock soar 32% in 2 days? Zoomed 57% so far in May

Bharat Dynamics Ltd Akash Weapon System

Here's why Bharat Dynamics shares were under pressure on May 28; details

 
The decline came as British American Tobacco plc (BAT) sold a 2.5 per cent stake in ITC Limited, relinquishing its veto power in the diversified Indian conglomerate.
 
In a filing to the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Wednesday, the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes said it had completed the sale of 313 million ordinary shares in ITC through an accelerated bookbuild process targeting institutional investors. The transaction, representing 2.5 per cent of ITC’s equity, generated net proceeds of ₹12,900 crore.
 
Following the sale, BAT’s stake in ITC is expected to decrease to approximately 22.9 per cent. A day earlier, BAT had announced plans to divest part of its holding, stating it would remain a significant shareholder with a 23.1 per cent stake. READ MORE
 
At 2:44 PM, the FMCG index remained near its day’s low, trading 1.31 per cent lower at 55,804.10. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 was down just 0.17 per cent, hovering at 24,784.50 level.
 

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty dip in choppy trade; SMIDs hold; FMCG, Auto drag, PSBs lead

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO

Aegis Vopak Terminal IPO ends today; check subscription, GMP, listing date

Image

Last day! Leela Hotels IPO ends today; subscription rises 2x, GMP at 3%

Nikita Papers IPO

Nikita Papers IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

Premiumpharma medicine drugs

These 5 pharma stocks can fall up to 12% as technical charts flag caution

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NiftyFMCG index FMCG stocks FMCG companies FMCG Nestle India ITC and HUL FMCG ITC MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex Nifty50 Hindustan Unilever Emami Ltd Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon