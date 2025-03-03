Monday, March 03, 2025 | 06:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / HDFC Bank, Coal India: Angel One's Rajesh Bhosale picks stocks to buy today

HDFC Bank, Coal India: Angel One's Rajesh Bhosale picks stocks to buy today

Stocks to Buy Today: The recent buying traction in HDFC Bank share has been backed by a rise in trading volumes

HDFC Bank, HDFC(Photo: Shutterstock)

Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC Bank share price has seen a decent recovery | Photo: Shutterstock

Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks To Buy Today, March 3, 2025:

 

NSE Scrip – COALINDIA

View - Bullish

Last Close – Rs 369.35

 
Coal India share price has been into a stellar down run, eroding nearly 30 per cent from its peak of Rs 517. Currently, Coal India share is hovering near the 20-DEMA, portraying a consolidation phase. However, in the shorter duration, the stock has been witnessing some buying traction and seems to have a counter trend with a supportive bullish trend indicated by the SuperTrend indicator. Also, the 14-period RSI and MACD align well with the undertone, adding a bullish quotient.
 
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY Coal India stock around Rs 360-355 | Stop Loss: Rs 340 | Coal India share price target: Rs 400
 

NSE Scrip – HDFCBANK

View - Bullish

Last Close – Rs 1,732.40

 
HDFC Bank share price has seen a decent recovery from the 200-DSMA and is now placed above the short-term EMAs on the daily chart. The recent buying traction in HDFC Bank share has been backed by a rise in trading volumes, attributing to positive development in the counter. Additionally, the stock is comfortably placed above the SuperTrend indicator, adding to the bullish quotient. Simultaneously, the MACD indicator has surged to Zero line from lower levels, suggesting a potential momentum in the near future.
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY HDFC Bank share around Rs 1,730-1,720 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,630 | HDFC Bank share price target: Rs 1,850
   
===========================
Discliamer: Rajesh Bhosale is equity technical analyst at Angel One. Views expressed are his own

More From This Section

BSE

MIIs launch direct payout settlement for securities to enhance efficiency

Premiumpersistent selloff in Indian equities

Sensex trailing P/E ratio sinks to pandemic low amid market uncertainty

PremiumSebi

Sebi's combo mutual fund-insurance plan likely to hit a roadblock

Premiumstock market trading

Street signs: Downward spiral threatens stability, heavyweights on a diet

Premiumfootwear shoes

No spring in their step as value segment trips up footwear companies

Topics : Stock calls Markets Buzzing stocks Stocks to buy Stocks to buy today Market news stock market trading stock market investing stock market bets HDFC Bank shares HDFC Bank Coal India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE IND vs NZ playing 11IND vs NZ Pitch reportBusiness Standard ManthanStocks To WatchStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon