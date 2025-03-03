Monday, March 03, 2025 | 08:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shreenath Paper Products IPO allotment; check status, GMP, listing date

Shreenath Paper Products IPO allotment; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the basis of allotment for Shreenath Paper Products IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the IPO

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shreenath Paper Products IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Shreenath Paper Products is expected to be finalised today, Monday, March 3, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO), which closed its three-day subscription window on Friday, February 28, 2025, received a subdued response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by approximately 1.85 times.
 
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors who have applied for the public offering can check the Shreenath Paper Products IPO allotment status online by following these direct links:
 
 
Check Shreenath Paper Products IPO allotment status on BSE:
 
Check Shreenath Paper Products IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:

Also Read

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Markets Today: February Mfg PMI, Q3 GDP, FIIs, Trump tariffs, Beezaasan IPO

IPO rush, market

Nukleus Office Solutions IPO allotment: check status, GMP, listing date

stock market trading

Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Trump tariffs; Q3 GDP; Swasth, HP Telecom IPOs

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Markets Today: Trump tariffs; FIIs; Nifty50 expiry, Beezaasan IPO allotment

ipo market listing share market

Beezaasan Explotech IPO closes today; subscription rises 94%, GMP flat

 
Shreenath Paper Products IPO details
The SME offering, which comprises a fresh issue of 5.31 million equity shares, was priced at Rs 44 per share with a lot size of 3,000 shares. Shreenath Paper Products proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public offering to meet incremental working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.
 
Shreenath Paper Products IPO grey market premium, listing estimate
In the grey market, Shreenath Paper Products' unlisted shares are trading at around Rs 47 per share on Monday, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. This reflects the grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 3 per share, or 6.82 per cent against the IPO price.
 
Shares of Shreenath Paper Products are scheduled to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a muted listing of the company's shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.
 
About Shreenath Paper Products
Incorporated in 2011, Shreenath Paper Products provides supply chain solutions to industries using paper materials. It supplies various types of paper, including coated, food-grade, and adhesive papers, to industries such as FMCG, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. The company operates primarily in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

More From This Section

Image: Bloomberg

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; Asia mkts gain amid tariff uncertainty

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stocks to watch, Mar 3: Auto stocks, Coal India, Hindustan Zinc, ACME Solar

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Asian share markets in tense wait for US tariff news; bitcoin surges

HDFC Bank, HDFC(Photo: Shutterstock)

HDFC Bank, Coal India: Angel One's Rajesh Bhosale picks stocks to buy today

BSE

MIIs launch direct payout settlement for securities to enhance efficiency

Topics : IPO allotment IPO GMP SME IPOs BSE SME initial public offerings IPOs IPO listing time IPOs Fundraising via SME IPOs IPO India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBusiness Standard ManthanLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyStock Market CrashGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon