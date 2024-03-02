Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty hints at gap-up start for Saturday's trade
Stock market Update on Saturday, March 02: Today's special trading session is conducted by the NSE and BSE in order to test their Disaster Recovery preparedness.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market updates on March 02, 2024: Benchmark indices are likely to extend gains in today's Saturday special trading session on the back of positive overseas cues. Yesterday, the Nifty rallied over 350 points to settle at an all-time high of 22,339.
The NSE and BSE are conducting this special trading session in two parts. First trading will take place on the normal site from 09:15 to 10:00 AM; while for the second slot trading will be switched to its Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) to test its preparedness for any unforeseen events, from 11:30 to 12:30 noon.
At 07:30 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 22,515, suggesting a gap-up of over 50-odd points on the benchmark Nifty 50.
Global cues
Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scaled fresh record highs after the manufacturing PMI growth contracted to 47.1 per cent as against 49.1 per cent in January. This was the 16th straight month that the PMI remained below 50-mark.
The weak economic data blostered hopes of interest rate cut later this year. Dow Jones gained 0.2 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped 0.8 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.
The US 10-year treasury bond yield dipped sharply to 4.186 per cent. Brent Crude Oil futures rose nearly 2 per cent to 83.46 per barrel.
8:36 AM
SUVs power best ever car sales for February; two-wheeler sales rise
During February alone, the share of SUVs in sales was around 51.5 per cent. Rural growth cumulatively in 2023-24 was 11.7 per cent against urban growth of 8 per cent. READ MORE
8:33 AM
ALERT:: Gift Nifty atop 22,500; hints at 50-points gap-up for Nifty
8:29 AM
NSE unique investor count tops 90 mn; Sebi's settlement plea of 4 banks
Maharashtra has the highest number of unique investors at 16 million followed by UP and Gujarat with 9.7 million and 8.1 million investors, respectively. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Electrolyser manufacturing: RIL, Adani, L&T win incentives in maiden tender
For India’s maiden tender for electrolyser manufacturing under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), the Centre has finalised successful bidders which include Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Adani Enterprises, and L&T. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Nifty tops 22,300: Are markets skating on thin ice? What analysts say
Even as the Nifty seems on course to register decade high fiscal gains, the rally seems to have lost momentum in the recent months, with net gains well below the overall average in FY24 so far. READ MORE
8:20 AM
RBI may undertake comprehensive review of architecture of payment banks
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may undertake a comprehensive review of the architecture of payment banks (PBs). READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Info Edge, Matrimony, Hero Moto, Coal India,NLC
Axis Bank will raise up to Rs 4,000 crore via NCDs. The base issue is worth Rs 1,000 crore and the green shoe option will be Rs 3,000 crore. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Elon Musk sues OpenAI, chief executive Sam Altman for abandoning mission
Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, but stepped down from its board in 2018. He also runs electric vehicle maker Tesla and rocket maker SpaceX and bought Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Google takes down Indian apps from Play store over service fee row
Technology giant Google, during the early part of Friday, said that it may remove 10 Indian developers from its Play Store for not complying with its user choice billing (UCB) system. But even before the day came to a close, some apps from dating and matrimony companies, including a few from Matrimony.com, Truly Madly, and others, were delisted from the Google Play Store. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Google slashes jobs in trust & safety while others work 'around the clock'
Alphabet Inc.’s Google is laying off a handful of employees on its trust and safety team as part of broader staff cuts, even as it’s asking members of that group to be on standby over the weekend in order to troubleshoot problematic outputs related to its flagship generative AI tool, Gemini. READ MORE
8:02 AM
Joe Biden signs short-term spending bill to avoid partial govt shutdown
The measure gives lawmakers some more time to draft and pass spending measures to keep the federal government operating for the current fiscal year, which ends on September 30. READ MORE
7:59 AM
WTO agrees to extend moratorium on e-commerce tariffs for two years
The WTO talks failed to secure deals on other contentious trade issues including a crackdown on agriculture and fisheries subsidies. READ MORE
7:55 AM
ALERT:: US 10-year bond yields dips to 4.186%
Source: Investing.com.
7:52 AM
Commodity check:: Brent Crude Oil futures jump 2% to $83.50 per barrel
Source: Investing.com
7:48 AM
Commodity check:: Gold futures rally nearly 2%, quote near 2,100 per ounce
Source: Investing.com
7:44 AM
US Market Update:: S&P 500, Nasdaq gain around 1% to settle at new highs
Source: Yahoo Finance
7:43 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
Topics : MARKET LIVE stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty 50 Gift Nifty Global Markets BSE NSE equity BSE MidCap BSE SmallCap
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 7:45 AM IST