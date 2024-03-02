Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dwarikesh Sugar hits 5% upper limit as board to mull share buyback

The counter has seen heavy volumes of around 4.06 lakh shares as against the two-week average volume of around 1.46 lakh shares on the BSE.

Stock broker

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Dwarikesh Sugar were locked at the 5 per cent upper limit at Rs 81.94 on the BSE in Saturday's special trading session owing to plans of share buyback by the company.

At 11:55 am, the stock remain locked in the maximum upper limit for the day (capped at 5 per cent owing to the special trading session) with trades of around 4.06 lakh shares as against the two-week average volume of around 1.46 lakh shares on the BSE. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.1 per cent at 73,850 levels.

As per an exchange filing by the company post market hours on Friday, the company has scheduled its board meeting on March 08 to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

For the quarter ended December 2023 the company had reported a 6.7 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 0.98 crore when compared with Rs 1.05 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income was down 18.5 per cent YoY at Rs 31.29 crore from Rs 38.38 crore.

In the last five months, the stock has shed 25 per cent as against a 12 rally on the BSE benchmark index.
 

Also Read

Sugar shares rally up to 13% on positive outlook; Balrampur hits 52-wk high

Analysts selective on sugar stocks as higher prices keeps outlook upbeat

Sugar shares in focus; Balrampur, Dwarikesh, Triveni, Dhampur rally upto 7%

Sugar shares rally on higher prices; Uttam, Avadh, Dalmia soar up to 10%

Sugar shares in focus; Balrampur, Dwarikesh, Dhampur, Dalmia rally up to 8%

Swan Energy declines 3.6% on profit booking; Co raises Rs 3,300-cr via QIP

Havells, V-Guard, Voltas rally up to 5% on healthy outlook

NLC India jumps 5% as ICRA reaffirms rating on NCDs worth Rs 2,000 cr

Torrent Power soars 5% on bagging orders of Rs 3,140 cr; up 66% in 6 mths

Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Info Edge, Matrimony, Hero Moto, Coal India,NLC

Topics : Buzzing stocks Dwarikesh Sugar Share buybacks Market trends stock market trading Sugar sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon