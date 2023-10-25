close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Markets fall for 5th day; Sensex sheds 523 pts, Nifty ends near 19,100

Closing Bell on October 25, 2023: In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index slipped 0.52 per cent and the BSE SmallCap 0.77 per cent as against the frontline indices' 0.8 per cent decline

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live: Sensex sinks 600 pts, Nifty at 19,100 in broad selloff

Stock market highlights: Equity markets crumbled for a fifth day on Wednesday as broad-based selling hurt sentiment. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 523 points to end at 64,049, while the Nifty50 fell 160 points to close at 19,122.

The indices hit intraday lows of  63,912 and 19,074 levels, respectively. The S&P BSE Sensex has lost nearly 3 per cent thus far in October, and down almost 6 per cent from its 52-week high level of 67927.23 hit on September 15, 2023 ARE MARKETS IN OVERSOLD?

Cipla, Apollo Hospitals, NTPC, Adani Enterprises, SBI Life, Divis Labs, Tech M, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, HDFC Life, Tata Motors, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, L&T, Bajaj Finance. Grasim, and Bajaj Auto fell over 1 per cent each.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index slipped 0.52 per cent and the BSE SmallCap 0.77 per cent  as against the frontline indices' 0.8 per cent decline. 

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal and PSU Bank indices were the only gainers, rising up to 0.1 per cent. The Nifty Realty, IT, and Media indices, meanwhile, fell over 1 per cent each. 

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 7:34 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon