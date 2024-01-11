Stock Market LIVE: Nikkei, Hang Seng rally up to 2%; Gift Nifty up 25 pts
Stock market Update on Thursday, January 11: The US market ended on a positive note ahead of inflation, major bank earnings this week; Meanwhile, the US Sec approved Bitcoin ETFs.
Stock market updates on Thursday, January 11, 2024: Indian stocks will be looking forward for a positive start on Thursday morning as cues from global peers were supportive.
Going ahead, TCS and Infosys Q3 earnings expectations is likely to guide the investor sentiment today.
At 08:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,733, indicating a marginally positive start to the trading action on the Nifty 50.
This morning in Asia, Japan's Nikkei soared 1.9 per cent to hit fresh 34-year high as investors bet on a delay in the Bank of Japan's plans to end its ultra-loose policies. Elsewhere, Hang Seng rallied 1.6 per cent. Straits Times, Kospi, Shanghai and Taiwan were up around 0.5 per cent each.
Overnight, the US market ended with gains up to 0.8 per cent ahead of inflation data on Thursday followed by major bank earnings later this weeek.
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams on Wednesday said it is still too soon to call for rate cuts.
Meanwhile, the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved the first US-listed exchange traded funds (ETFs) to track bitcoin.
Sajjan Jindal's JSW Cement begins talks with i-bankers for Rs 6k cr listing
Sajjan Jindal’s JSW group has started discussions with eight investment banks (i-banks) to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of its cement business, said people in the know. READ MORE
Sundram Fasteners signs deal with Tamil Nadu for Rs 1,411 crore investment
The planned investment spans up to 2027-2028 and will be used for capacity expansion of existing products, including components for electric vehicles. READ MORE
Tata Motors rides high on Jaguar Land Rover volume, margin expectations
The main trigger for the stock is the volume trajectory for JLR. Its wholesale volumes in the December quarter, excluding China joint venture, grew 27 per cent over year ago quarter to 101,043 units. READ MORE
Maruti to build second car plant in Gujarat, will invest Rs 35,000 cr
Maruti Suzuki India plans to establish a car manufacturing plant in Gujarat with an annual capacity of 1 million units at an investment cost of about Rs 35,000 crore, it ann-ounced on Wednesday. Later, MSIL Chairman R C Bhargava said the plant’s location is expected to be finalised in a few months. READ MORE
Reliance Jio's Hathway, Hinduja arm in race to acquire Siti Networks
Reliance Jio’s Hathway Digital and Hinduja Group’s IndusInd Media & Communications are among 14 resolution applicants that have shown interest in buying Siti Networks, a troubled Essel Group entity, said people close to the matter. READ MORE
Asian Market Check:: Nikkei soars 1.9%; Hang Seng 1.6%
Source: Yahoo Finance
Stocks to Watch: SpiceJet, Adani Green, Aster DM, Manappuram, Bank of India
SpiceJet plans to raise Rs 2,250 crore through a preferential issue of shares and warrants to reduce its debt burden. READ MORE
India leads in valuation premium but not in EPS growth, shows data
The domestic markets are the most expensive vis-à-vis their historical averages but the earnings growth is no longer the fastest. According to an analysis by CLSA, India price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple is nearly 30 per cent higher than its historical average, while two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) earnings growth (FY 24-26) estimates stand at 14 per cent. READ MORE
IPO ALERT:: 3 IPOs open for subscription on NSE today
A fourth of FPI inflows in 2023 went into primary markets, shows data
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in Rs 1.7 trillion into domestic stocks in 2023, one of the highest net inflows ever witnessed during a calendar year, of which 25 per cent went into the direct buying of stocks. READ MORE
Sebi moots addl proposals on REITS, InvITs issuing subordinate units
Sebi on Wednesday proposed limiting the number of subordinate units that can be issued by REITs and InvITs as well as ensuring uniformity in the granted rights of such units. READ MORE
sebi
Govt escalates clampdown on offshore crypto venues like Binance: Report
India stepped up its crackdown on offshore crypto exchanges operating without local registrations, asking Apple Inc. to take the apps of platforms including Binance off its App Store in the country. READ MORE
Fund flows:: FIIs net sell; DIIs buy
FIIs were net sellers of stocks worth Rs 1,721.35 crore on Wednesday, while DIIs net bought shares worth Rs 2,080.01 crore.
Fed's Williams says more work needed to bring inflation back to target
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams on Wednesday said that it’s still too soon to call for rate cuts as the central bank still has some distance to go on getting inflation back to its 2 per cent target.
- Reuters
ALERT:: US SEC approves bitcoin ETFs
The US securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday approved the first US-listed exchange traded funds (ETFs) to track bitcoin, its Chair Gary Gensler said.
- Reuters
ALERT:: US 10-year bond yield languishes around 4% ahead of inflation data
Source: Investing.com
Commodity Check:: Brent Crude Oil consolidates around $77 per barrel
Source: Investing.com
US Market Check:: Benchmark indices rally up to 0.8% on Wednesday
Source: Yahoo Finance
