Stock Market LIVE: Nikkei, Hang Seng rally up to 2%; Gift Nifty up 25 pts

Stock market updates on Thursday, January 11, 2024: Indian stocks will be looking forward for a positive start on Thursday morning as cues from global peers were supportive.

Going ahead, TCS and Infosys Q3 earnings expectations is likely to guide the investor sentiment today.

At 08:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,733, indicating a marginally positive start to the trading action on the Nifty 50.

This morning in Asia, Japan's Nikkei soared 1.9 per cent to hit fresh 34-year high as investors bet on a delay in the Bank of Japan's plans to end its ultra-loose policies. Elsewhere, Hang Seng rallied 1.6 per cent. Straits Times, Kospi, Shanghai and Taiwan were up around 0.5 per cent each.

Overnight, the US market ended with gains up to 0.8 per cent ahead of inflation data on Thursday followed by major bank earnings later this weeek.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams on Wednesday said it is still too soon to call for rate cuts.

Meanwhile, the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved the first US-listed exchange traded funds (ETFs) to track bitcoin.