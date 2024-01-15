Sensex (    %)
                        
Stock Market LIVE: Asian stocks mostly weak; Nikkei holds strength in Japan

Stock Market live updates on January 15, 2024: Gift Nifty futures were up 90 points at 22,000 levels as of 7:15 am

Photo: Bloomberg

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty will look to expand last session's strong rally to Monday as suggested by Gift Nifty futures, which were up 90 points at 22,000 levels as of 7:15 am.  

The market could hold strength as Q3 earnings begin their second week with several largecaps set to announce their earnings this week. 

On Monday, Wipro and HCLTech will sway early trade as investors will react to their respective Q3 results, which fared better than expected. Wipro's ADR surged 17 per cent post earnings. 

Global cues

Most Asian markets, barring the Japanese, declined this morning. Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent each. Hang Seng fell 0.8 per cent. ASX 200 and Kospi were below the flatline. 

On Friday, the Dow Jones fell 0.31 per cent, the Dow S&P 500 and the Nasdaq added 0.08 and 0.02 per cent, respectively. 

8:02 AM

Crude holds at $78 per barrel

7:50 AM

Gift Nifty trades gap-up above 22,000

7:47 AM

Most Asian markets subdued

7:44 AM

US stocks close on weak note Friday

7:38 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

Topics : Stock Market Sensex MARKET LIVE stock market trading Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Wipro results HCLTech Q3 results

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

