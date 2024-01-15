Stock Market LIVE: Asian stocks mostly weak; Nikkei holds strength in Japan

Global cues

Most Asian markets, barring the Japanese, declined this morning. Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent each. Hang Seng fell 0.8 per cent. ASX 200 and Kospi were below the flatline.

On Friday, the Dow Jones fell 0.31 per cent, the Dow S&P 500 and the Nasdaq added 0.08 and 0.02 per cent, respectively.