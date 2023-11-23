Stock Market LIVE: Nifty may open on a quiet note amid mixed cues; Oil dips

Stock Market Updates LIVE, November 23, 2023: Equity market seem poised for a cautious start to trade on Thursday amid mixed global cues and the upcoming weekly Nifty expiry.

At 08:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,880, indicating a likely flat start to the trading action on the Nifty50.

Overnight, the US market ended higher on hopes that the Fed may be done with rate hikes after data data suggested that the economy is easing but may stay strong enough to avoid recession.

Near home, Nikkei, Kospi and Taiwan gained 0.1 – 0.3 per cent, while Hang Seng and Shanghai indices slipped up to 0.7 per cent.



Crude oil prices were in focus owing to the unexpected delay in OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Sunday. This morning, Brent crude was down 1.4 per cent at $80.8 per barrel.

