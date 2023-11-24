Stock Market LIVE: Another muted start likely; TCS, ONGC, HPCL in focus
Stock market Updates LIVE, Friday, November 24: The European markets ended modestly higher even as the ECB minutes hinted of 'high for long' stance. US was shut for Thanksgiving holiday.
SI Reporter Mumbai
Stock market updates on November 24, 2023: Indian benchmark indices could display yet another session of range-bound trade ahead of the trading holiday on Monday amid tepid global cues.
At 07:10 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,870, suggesting a marginally positive start to trade for the Nifty50.
The US market were shut for trading on Thursday owing to the 'Thanksgiving' holiday, the market will have a turncated trading session today as well.
Elsewhere, European markets ended rose marginally even as the ECB's October meeting minutes showed a more concerned central bank regarding growth and a clear attempt to stick to 'high for longer'. Energy shares rose as the report suggested the energy bills in the UK were set to rise by 5 per cent.
This morning in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up almost 1 per cent. Kospi and Taiwan displayed a undecided trend.
Primary Market Update
Tata Tech IPO closes today, the maiden share sale by the Tata Group firm has garnered almost 15 times subscription. Similarly, Gandhar Oil Refinery, Flair Writing Industries and Fedbank Financial Services were subscribed up to 15.3 times, 6.1 times and 0.9 times at the end of Day 2 of the offer period Thursday.
No article available in this category.
Topics : Stock Market Sensex MARKET LIVE stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty Midcap smallcap stocks Tata Technologies NSE Nifty50 benchmark index IPOs
First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 7:39 AM IST