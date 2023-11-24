Stock Market LIVE: Another muted start likely; TCS, ONGC, HPCL in focus

Stock market updates on November 24, 2023: Indian benchmark indices could display yet another session of range-bound trade ahead of the trading holiday on Monday amid tepid global cues.

At 07:10 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,870, suggesting a marginally positive start to trade for the Nifty50.

The US market were shut for trading on Thursday owing to the 'Thanksgiving' holiday, the market will have a turncated trading session today as well.

Elsewhere, European markets ended rose marginally even as the ECB's October meeting minutes showed a more concerned central bank regarding growth and a clear attempt to stick to 'high for longer'. Energy shares rose as the report suggested the energy bills in the UK were set to rise by 5 per cent.

This morning in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up almost 1 per cent. Kospi and Taiwan displayed a undecided trend.

Primary Market Update