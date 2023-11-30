Sensex (1.10%)
66901.91 + 727.71
Nifty (1.04%)
20096.60 + 206.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
6493.05 + 72.95
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
42618.70 + 340.70
Nifty Bank (1.56%)
44566.45 + 685.50
Heatmap

Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices mixed; China manufacturing shrinks in Nov

Stock market LIVE updates today, November 30, 2023: China's factory activity shrank for a second straight month in November, while non-manufacturing activity hit yet another new low for the year

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

Stock market LIVE updates: A host of domestic and global factors are set to drive Indian equities on Thursday.
 
First, the September quarter GDP growth numbers are scheduled to be announced this evening. Analysts expect the Q2 print to be closer to 7 per cent than the 6.5 per cent anticipated earlier. 
 
Secondly, the monthly F&O expiry could keep traders busy with adjustments to their positions.
 
That apart, all eyes would also be on the Exit Poll results of the five Assembly elections, due to be released today, to gauge the mood of the electorate ahead of the General Elections of 2024.
 
On the global front, OPEC+ meeting, reaction to a strong US Q3 GDP data, China's purchasing managers' data, Japan's retail sales data, and South Korea's industrial output data will guide the mood.
 

Global markets 

All but the Shanghai Composite index are trading lower in Asia with Nikkei down 0.28 per cent.
 
Indices in Australia, South Korea, and Hong Kong, meanwhile, were marginally below the flat line.
 
At 7:25 AM, Gift Nifty was flat with a positive bias at 20,134 levels.
 
Overnight, the 30-stock Dow settled 0.04 per cent up, while the S&P 500 ticked down by 0.09 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped by 0.16 per cent.
 

New listing

Shares of Tata Technologies, Gandhar Oil Refinery, and Fedbank Financial Services will debut on the bourses today.

Topics : Stock Market Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Market news Indian stock markets Global stock markets S&P BSE Sensex Nifty 50 OPEC meeting Tata Technologies stock market listing Global Markets

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 07:54 AM IST

