Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices mixed; China manufacturing shrinks in Nov

Stock market LIVE updates: A host of domestic and global factors are set to drive Indian equities on Thursday.



First, the September quarter GDP growth numbers are scheduled to be announced this evening. Analysts expect the Q2 print to be closer to 7 per cent than the 6.5 per cent anticipated earlier.



Secondly, the monthly F&O expiry could keep traders busy with adjustments to their positions.





That apart, all eyes would also be on the Exit Poll results of the five Assembly elections , due to be released today, to gauge the mood of the electorate ahead of the General Elections of 2024.

On the global front, OPEC+ meeting, reaction to a strong US Q3 GDP data, China's purchasing managers' data, Japan's retail sales data, and South Korea's industrial output data will guide the mood.



Global markets

All but the Shanghai Composite index are trading lower in Asia with Nikkei down 0.28 per cent.



Indices in Australia, South Korea, and Hong Kong, meanwhile, were marginally below the flat line.



At 7:25 AM, Gift Nifty was flat with a positive bias at 20,134 levels.



Overnight, the 30-stock Dow settled 0.04 per cent up, while the S&P 500 ticked down by 0.09 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped by 0.16 per cent.



New listing