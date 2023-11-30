Sensex (0.05%)
66937.24 + 35.33
Nifty (0.14%)
20125.40 + 28.80
Nifty Midcap (0.52%)
42841.25 + 222.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.45%)
6521.95 + 28.90
Nifty Bank (-0.37%)
44400.95 -165.50
Heatmap

Metro Brands, Nykaa soar up to 9% on inking licensing pact with Foot Locker

Shares of Metro Brands surged 9 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 1,440.45, while Nykaa gained 3.5 per cent to Rs 178.20 on the BSE in intra-day trade today

broker, market, shares, trading, stocks, growth, profit, loss, exchange, brokerage

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Metro Brands (MBL) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, rallied up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after US-based Foot Locker signed a long-term licensing agreement with the two for marketing its products in India.
Shares of Metro Brands surged 9 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 1,440.45, while Nykaa gained 3.5 per cent to Rs 178.20 on the BSE in intra-day trade.

The stock price of Nykaa has rallied 23 per cent in the past one month. It was trading close to its 52-week high level of Rs 180.20 touhced on December 2, 2022. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.02 per cent at 66,885 at 02:40 PM.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Under the terms of the agreements, MBL is granted exclusive rights to own and operate Foot Locker stores within India and to sell authorized merchandise in Foot Locker stores.

Nykaa Fashion will serve as the exclusive e-commerce partner and operate Foot Locker's India website and retail authorized merchandise on Foot Locker branded shop on Nykaa’s existing ecommerce platforms.

In a press release, the two companies said that a global leader and originator of sneaker culture, Foot Locker has undeniably established itself as a brand that fuels passion for self-expression and creates unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community, led by our knowledgeable and passionate Stripers.

According to a report, the volume of the sneaker segment in India is projected to reach 66 million pairs by 2028. The sneaker segment is experiencing rapid growth in the country, with consumers seeking out unique designs that blend traditional Indian elements with modern trends.

In this light, MBL and Nykaa Fashion are poised to capitalize on India’s growing sneaker demand and fashion industry, the press release said.

MBL is one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers and is amongst the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category.

MBL retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Skechers, Clarks, Puma, and Adidas which complement its in-house brands.

Also Read

Nykaa Investor Day 2023: How analysts view the e-retailer's growth plans

Bank's liability for locker content is limited, so buy insurance coverage

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

Nykaa Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 50% YoY to Rs 7.8 cr; revenue up 22%

From Rs 700 to Rs 32,000: Know the annual bank locker charges across India

Despite secondary market volatility, IPO charm is here to stay: Analysts

Analysts suggest hedging India equity portfolio before state poll results

Market-cap of this Tata Group stock nears Rs 1 trillion; surges 24% in Nov

IREDA extends rally in weak market; stock zooms 115% against issue price

Fedbank Financial makes weak debut; lists at 2% discount to issue price


Nykaa Fashion is a multi-brand omnichannel fashion offering from Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) built on the pillars of premium curation and content, inspiring Indian consumers to make the best choices for themselves.

As of 30th September 2023, Nykaa Fashion’s website and app offer over 3,000 brands and 600,000+ styles across Women, Men, Kids and Home categories.
Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Nykaa Metro Brands

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon