GTPL Hathway share price down 5%; here is what is rattling investors

GTPL Hathway share price down 5%; here is what is rattling investors

GTPL Hathway shares declined 5 per cent, logging an intraday low at ₹115.8 per share after company posted mixed Q1FY26 numbers

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

GTPL Hathway share price slipped 4.9 per cent in trade on Friday on BSE, logging an intraday low at ₹115.8 per share. At 12:14 PM, GTPL Hathway shares were trading lower by 3.36 per cent at ₹117.75 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.82 per cent at 82,507.17. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,324.25 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹178.95 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹90 per share. 

GTPL Hathway Q1 results 

The weakness in the stock can be attributed to company posting mixed Q1FY26 numbers, showed its exchange filing on Thursday, after market hours. 
 
 
In the first quarter on FY26, the company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) was flat at ₹10.5 crore. Its revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹903.7 crore as compared to ₹843.3 crore a year ago.
 
The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹112.3 crore as against ₹120.5 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 12.4 per cent and operating Ebitda margin at 22 per cent. 

Under its digital cable TV, active subscribers were 9.60 million as of June 30, 2025, paying subscribers stood at 8.90 million and subscription revenue from cable TV stood at ₹ 3018 million for Q1FY26.
 
Under broadband services, subscribers increased by 20,000 year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at 10,50,000. Its revenue increased 1 per cent to ₹135.9 crore for Q1 FY26 Y-o-Y.
 
Homepass as on June 30, 2025, stood at 5.95 million – an addition of 50,000 Y-o-Y. Of the 5.95 million, 75 per cent available for FTTX conversion.
 
Broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at ₹465 per month per subscriber, increased ₹5 Y-o-Y. Average data consumption per user per month was 410 GB, an increase of 17 per cent Y-o-Y.

About GTPL HathwayLimited 

GTPL Hathway Limited is MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and Private Wireline Broadband service providers in India. The company provides Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Services in Gujarat and West Bengal. Its Digital Cable TV services reach 1,500 plus towns across India in 26 states. 

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

