Concord Biotech rises 2% on incorporating its arm for marketing and sales

Concord Biotech share price rose 2.3 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹1941.25 per share on the BSE after the company incorporated its subsidiary Concord Lifegen

Concord Biotech shares rose 2.3 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹1941.25 per share on the BSE. At 1:22 PM, Concord Biotech share price was trading 1.72 per cent higher at ₹1,930 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex rose 0.43 per cent to 82,544.23. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹20,190.93 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at ₹2,658 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,370.05.

Why were Concord Biotech shares buzzing in trade? 

The buying on the counter came after the company incorporated its subsidiary Concord Lifegen, with an objective to carry out marketing, sales, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The total cost of acquisition is worth ₹1,00,000. 
 
 
"We are pleased to announce incorporation of Concord’s Wholly Owned subsidiary company, namely, “Concord Lifegen Limited” with objective to carry out marketing, sales, and distribution of pharmaceutical products," the filing read. 
 
Its primary objectives include executing targeted sales strategies, ensuring regulatory compliance across domestic and international markets, handling logistics and customer support, and maintaining transparent reporting to the holding company, according to the filing. 

The authorised share capital (as on July 22, 2025) of Concord Lifegen is  ₹1,00,000 divided into 10,000 equity shares of ₹10 each issued share capital (as on July 22, 2025).
 
That apart, in Q4, the company’s profit climbed 47.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹140 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹95 crore in the March quarter of FY24. Concord Biotech’s revenue from operations surged 34.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹429.9 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹319 crore in the same quarter a year ago.  Check List of Q1 results today

About Concord Biotech

Concord Biotech is a research-driven biopharmaceutical company specialising in the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) through fermentation and semi-synthetic processes, along with finished formulations. 
 
Initially a single-product entity, Concord has evolved into a comprehensive solutions provider, offering a broad range of products across various therapeutic segments. The company has established a global presence, distributing its products in over 70 countries, including key markets like the USA, Europe, Japan, and Latin America, while also maintaining a major footprint in India. 

