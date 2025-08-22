Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals muted start amid caution ahead of Fed chair speech
Sensex Today | GIFT Nifty | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were mixed as investors are looking for guidance on upcoming monetary policy moves
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, August 22, 2025: Indian equity markets are poised for a muted start amid mixed global cues as investors await US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the central bank’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole on Friday.
At 8:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 25,054, down 67.5 points.
Asian markets were trading in green as investors are looking for guidance on US Fed's upcoming monetary policy moves. Last checked, South Korea's KOSPI index was up 1.06 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.13 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.33 per cent. However, Australia's ASX 200 index was down 0.11 per cent.
On Thursday, US markets settled lower ahead of Powell's speech. The S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent, Nasdaq Composite was down 0.34 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.34 per cent.
IPO corner
In the mainboard IPO segment, the allotment of shares for IPOs of Patel Retail, Vikram Solar, Gem Aromatics, and Shreeji Shipping will be finalised on August 22. Mangal Electrical Industries IPO will close for public subscription.
In the SME IPO space, IPOs of Classic Electrodes (India), Shivashrit Foods, and Anondita Medicare will open for public subscription. ARC Insulation & Insulators IPO will enter its second day of subscription.
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how to trade Silver today
-
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a negative development for the metal, President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration will not approve solar or wind power projects.
-
This is even though electricity demand is outpacing the supply in some parts of the US.
- Silver may experience some volatility due to Trump’s comments. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold outlook: Analyst suggests 'buy on the dips'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold is consolidating as investors await the Fed Chair Powell’s speech scheduled for 7:30 PM today. Cracks in the US labour market have increased the pressure on him to cut the rates. The number of Fed officials supporting a rate cut has increased as they call for a shift in the Fed’s focus towards the job market. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the key stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities are set for a lower start amid mixed global cues. Globally, investors await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address later today for guidance on the policy path. Amid this, Apollo Hospitals, Wipro, Hindalco, IDBI Bank, and Zomato are among the key stocks to watch today: READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tariff worries? Allocate 40-50% to Sensex or Nifty basket: G Chokkalingam
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Potential GST reforms could be a game changer for India’s middle class, says G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research. The stimulus may boost the housing loan sector by freeing up some middle-class savings. FMCG, durables, and two-wheelers are also likely to benefit, he added. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dollar steady as traders await Powell speech
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of major trading partners, was steady at 98.60 after four consecutive days of gains, as traders parsed speeches from Fed officials who appeared lukewarmto the idea of an interest rate cut next month. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi plans longer-tenor derivative products, says Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi plans to pivot towards longer-tenor derivatives products to ensure they serve their intended purpose of hedging, said chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday. He called for greater “quality and balance” in the derivatives market, where trading volumes are disproportionately higher than the underlying cash segment. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign investors slash India allocations in July, shift to China & Korea
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India is rapidly losing favour with global emerging market (EM) investors, with the latest fund flow data showing one of the steepest cutbacks in allocations to Indian equities in recent months. According to an analysis done by Nomura of 45 large EM funds, relative allocations to India fell by 110 bps M-o-M in July, with as many as 41 funds reducing exposure. READ MORE
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil prices fall
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil prices were trading lower on Friday morning. The benchmarks, WTI crude was down 0.3 per cent at $63.34, while Brent crude prices were trading at $67.45, down by 0.31%.
7:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Looking for short-term F&O trade? Check this 'Bull Spread' on Cipla
Stock Market LIVE Updates: According to analyst at HDFC Securities, Cipla has seen a long build up. This is indicated by an increase in Open Interest (OI) of 7 per cent, with a 3 per cent rise in the price. Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in current uptrend. READ MORE
7:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nykaa, Aadhar Housing, Marico top stock calls today; check levels here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nykaa has been forming a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure on the daily chart which confirms an uptrend as per the Dow Theory. Aadhar Housing Finance had given a breakout form its consolidation phase in mid-July, and has consolidated in a range in last one month. READ MORE
7:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street falls ahead of Powell speech
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ended in the red on Thursday as investors braced for potentially hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole Symposium. The S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.34 per cent.
7:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade higher, investors await Fed chair's speech
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading higher while investors are awaiting US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Last checked, South Korea's KOSPI index was up 1.06 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.13 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.33 per cent.
7:10 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 7:11 AM IST