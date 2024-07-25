Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty futures plunge over 200 pts; Asian markets bleed red
Stock Market Live updates, July 25: The GIFT Nifty futures painted a gloomy picture for the Indian bourses, as they quoted 205 points lower to Nifty50 futures at 24,183 levels
Stock Market Live updates on Thursday, July 25, 2024: The benchmarks Sensex, Nifty are staring at a gap-down start on Thursday, tracking massive sell off in global peers.
The GIFT Nifty futures painted a gloomy picture for the Indian bourses, as they quoted 205 points lower to Nifty50 futures at 24,183 levels.
Markets in Asia-Pacific saw a major sell-off on Thursday, following heavy losses on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite recorded their steepest decline since 2022.
The broad market index S&P 500 fell by 2.31 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq bleeded 3.64 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also retreated, losing 1.25 per cent.
The sell-off on Wall Street was led by offloading of tech shares, with Nvidia and Meta Platforms seeing declines of 6.8 per cent and 5.6 per cent, respectively. Shares of Alphabet, Google's parent company, fell by 5 per cent.
Meanwhile, Tesla shares also saw a major decline of 12.3 per cent, driven by weaker-than-expected earnings.
In Asia, apart from a major sell-off on Wall Street, investors are also assessing South Korea’s GDP numbers, which grew by 2.3 per cent than the expectation of 2.5 per cent by economists.
Japan's Nikkei 225 fell by 2.72 per cent and the broader based Topix index slipped by 2.39 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi index was down by 1.77 per cent, while the Kosdaq, which focuses on small-cap stocks, edged down by 2.41 per cent.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.94 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, too, traded in red and slumped by 0.39 per cent.
8:31 AM
However, a capital gains tax hike is dampening sentiment. Technically, a bearish engulfing pattern suggests downside risk towards 24,000. Nifty's options data indicates a trading range of 23,500-25,000, with 25,000 as key resistance.
Recommended trades: Sell Nifty between 24,500-24,550 (targets: 24,250/24,071, aggressive: 23,600-23,750) and Bank Nifty between 51,500-51,700 (targets: 50,900/50,591, aggressive: 48,913-49,000).
Bullish picks include BALRAMPUR CHINI and NTPC, with NTPC expected to break out above 393 (buy between Rs 382-385, target: Rs 403-417, aggressive: Rs 441).
(Comment By: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities)
Comment: Bearish pattern suggests downside risk towards 24k for Nifty50
8:22 AM
Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 70,850, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 87,400
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 70,850, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 87,400.
The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 64,940. Read more
8:08 AM
Schaeffler, SBI Card; top picks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi for July 25
Schaeffler
Schaeffler experienced a significant decline after reaching its peak near Rs 4,950, dropping approximately 1,155 points, which translates to a substantial 23 per cent decrease in price.
Currently, the stock appears to have found support around its 100-day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA), forming a double bottom pattern. Read more
8:05 AM
SBI Life: SBI Life Insurance clocked a 34.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in net profit to Rs 519.52 crore during Q1FY25, backed by healthy growth in premiums. Its value of new business (VNB) increased 12 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 970 crore during the quarter.However, the company reported a contraction in VNB margin at 26.8 per cent in Q1FY25 compared to 28.8 per cent in the corresponding period last year.
V-Guard: The company reported a 54.11 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 98.97 crore for June quarter of FY25, aided by improvement in margins. Read more
Stocks to Watch, July 25: Axis Bk, LT, RBL Bk, BSE, Nestle, IGL, Canara Bk
Larsen & Toubro: Construction major L&T's consolidated net profit for the June quarter rose 12 per cent to Rs 2,786 crore. It's consolidated revenue increased 15 per cent to Rs 55,120 crore.
8:01 AM
Main focus of foreign investors will be on capital gains tax: Mark Matthews
Union Budget 2024-25 has proposed a slew of changes for investors in the capital market and real estate. MARK MATTHEWS, head of research for Asia, Julius Baer, told Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that foreign investors will welcome the focus on fiscal consolidation. The Budget has a fiscal deficit to GDP target of 4.9 per cent this year and 4.5 per cent for next. “If it can be done, I would expect to see credit rating upgrades, which are usually good for financial markets,” Matthews said. Edited excerpts: Read more
7:55 AM
Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends buying these stocks on July 25
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | LTP: Rs 6,422.60 | Buy | Target: Rs 6,660 | Stop-loss: Rs 6,300
We have been seeing noticeable traction in the defensive pack and Apollo Hospitals is trading in sync. It has been steadily rising following a breakout from a falling channel pattern and comfortably maintaining its position above key exponential moving averages (EMAs). Additionally, momentum indicators show a rising trend, further reinforcing the bullish outlook. Read more
7:50 AM
Market outlook July 25: Global sell-off hints at 200-pt gap-down on Nifty
Nifty Outlook
Based on current data and market sentiment, a bearish outlook will prevail if the Nifty sustains below the 24,300 level. Immediate support lies at 24,300, with crucial resistance at 24,550. If the index falls below 24,300, the next downside target is 24,190. To resume upward momentum, the index needs to sustain above 24,550. Read more
7:48 AM
Brent crude at $81.26
7:44 AM
GIFT Nifty tanks 223 points versus Nifty50 futures
7:42 AM
Asian markets in red zone, Nikkei slumps 3%
7:38 AM
US markets record steepest fall since 2022
7:35 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 7:35 AM IST