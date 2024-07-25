Sona BLW share price rises 4% post Q1FY25 earnings; check details

The August pattern was based on indicators such as automobile and tractor sales and e-way bills, which had witnessed better performance

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose by 4.29 per cent at 716.60 per share on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade.

This came after the Auto component maker on Wednesday reported a 26.7 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 141.9 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 112 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Revenue from operations climbed 21.8 per cent to Rs 891.2 crore from Rs 731.4 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 23.1 per cent to Rs 249.3 crore in Q1 of this fiscal year compared to Rs 202.5 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 28 per cent, up from 27.7 per cent in the previous year.

Battery electric vehicles (BEV) revenue saw a growth of 53 per cent year-on-year, with BEV revenue accounting for 33 per cent of total revenue.

The net order book expanded to Rs 23,300 crore from Rs 22,600 crore as of March 31, 2024. In Q1 FY25, the company added one new program and one new customer in its electric vehicle (EV) initiatives. The number of awarded programs increased to 55 across 31 different customers.

Vivek Vikram Singh, MD and Group CEO, stated, "We achieved our highest-ever quarterly Revenue, Ebitda and BEV Revenue in Q1 FY25. Our revenue grew 22 per cent year-on-year, driven mainly by the scale-up of the EV programs."

The firm has a total market capitalisation of Rs 40,764.87 crore, according to BSE. The company’s shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 74.93 times with an earning per share of Rs 9.17.

At 02:24 PM; the shares of the company were trading 1.16 per cent higher at Rs 695.10 per share on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was down marginally by 0.06 per cent at 80,100 levels.