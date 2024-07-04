Stock Market Live: Nifty to gap-up, may eye 24,400; Nikkei, Hang Seng off day's high
Stock market Update on Thrusday, July 04: US FOMC minutes suggest that further evidence needed before committing on rate cuts; NASDAQ and S&P 500 ended at record highs levels.
Stock market updates on July 04, 2024: Equity benchmark indices in India are likely to start trade on an upbeat note, tracking gains in Asian peers and renewed buying by foreign investors.
At 07:30 am, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,460; indicating a likely 100 points gap-up start on the Nifty 50.
Overnight, the US market ended on a mixed note ahead of the trading holiday tonight. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ gained 0.5 per cent and 0.9 per cent, while Dow Jones slipped 0.3 per cent.
Meanwhile, the US FOMC minutes suggested that officials would seek further evidence on inflation before committing on rate cuts.
8:09 AM
Global markets on alert for Biden's exit as Trump-victory trades mount
The recalibration of portfolios kicked off at the end of last week after Biden's disastrous debate with Trump heightened concerns the 81-year-old Democrat is too old to serve another term. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Asian Market Update:: Nikkei, Hang Seng off day's high; China slips into red
8:01 AM
Stock market outlook July 04: GIFT Nifty tops 24,450; FIIs up long bets
All you need to know before the Indian stock market opens for trade on Thursday: The FIIs long-short ratio in index futures rose to 5:1; meaning more than 5 long positions for every short trade. READ MORE
7:57 AM
VBL, MRPL among top picks of Anand Rathi for July 04; check key levels here
On an hourly scale, MRPL has been showing a consolidation pattern above the 21, 50, 100, and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). READ MORE
7:53 AM
Stocks to buy and sell on July 4: Bhel, Lupin, Firstsource Solutions
Pharma index has rebounded from the key support zone and LUPIN is offering fresh buying opportunity with favorable risk to reward. READ MORE
7:49 AM
Sell Nifty IT on the rise; resistance at 38,350, check other details here
The Nifty IT Index is currently trading at 37,314.35. In the near term, the index appears to be range-bound, with the defined range between 37,525 and 37,050. READ MORE
7:46 AM
Fed officials at last meeting saw price pressures in decline, minutes show
The minutes, which were released on Wednesday, noted in particular a weak May reading in the consumer price index as one among "a number of developments in the product and labor markets" that supported a view that inflation was in decline. READ MORE
7:44 AM
US Market Update: S&P 500, NASDAQ end at record highs ahead of July 04 holiday
7:43 AM
