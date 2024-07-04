Stock Market Live: Nifty to gap-up, may eye 24,400; Nikkei, Hang Seng off day's high

Stock market updates on July 04, 2024: Equity benchmark indices in India are likely to start trade on an upbeat note, tracking gains in Asian peers and renewed buying by foreign investors.

At 07:30 am, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,460; indicating a likely 100 points gap-up start on the Nifty 50.

Overnight, the US market ended on a mixed note ahead of the trading holiday tonight. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ gained 0.5 per cent and 0.9 per cent, while Dow Jones slipped 0.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the US FOMC minutes suggested that officials would seek further evidence on inflation before committing on rate cuts.