Stock Market LIVE update: Asian indices mostly lower amid lack of cues; GIFT Nifty flat
Stock market LIVE updates on Thursday, June 20, 2024: Stock-specific news flow, and FII activity will, thus, shape the markets' trajectory today
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE updates today, Thursday, June 20, 2024: Mirroring trends seen on Wednesday, equity markets may remain volatile on Thursday amid the weekly F&O expiry of derivatives' series.
Global cues, too, are lacklustre this morning, providing no directional cues to domestic markets.
Stock-specific news flow, and FII activity will, thus, shape the markets' trajectory today.
At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 22 points at 23,526 levels.
Global markets
Benchmarks across Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Thursday morning with Nikkei down 0.7 per cent, and ASX200 tad below flat line.
Kospi, and Hang Seng, on the other hand, were up around 0.1 per cent each.
Investors await China's one- and five-year loan prime rates.
US markets were shut overnight for Juneteenth holiday.
8:33 AM
ALERT :: Nazara Tech-arm Sportskeeda Inc completes acquisition of all IPRs of Soap Central
8:29 AM
ALERT :: Tanfac Industries signs Framework agreement with a Japanese firm
>> Tanfac Industries has signed Framework agreement worth revenue of $81 million (Rs 675 crore) over the next 5 years with one of the leading Japanese Specialty Chemical companies to supply a refrigerant gas.
>> The supply for this product will start from H2 FY2025-26.
8:25 AM
Officer's Choice maker Allied Blenders to float Rs 1,500 cr IPO on Jun 25
The initial share-sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of shares to the tune of Rs 500 crore by promoters.
As a part of the OFS, Bina Kishore Chhabria, Resham Chhabria Jeetendra Hemdev and Neesha Kishore Chhabria will sell shares. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Stocks to Watch, June 20: Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, PNB Housing, Brigade Ent
Brigade Enterprises: Brigade Enterprises secures Rs 150 crore agreement to develop the third tower at World Trade Center (WTC) in Infopark, Kochi.
MAS Financial: The company has launched Rs 400 crore QIP, with an option for an additional Rs 100 crore. READ MORE
8:18 AM
RIL, Blue Dart, India Oil, Vi among six stocks to track on June 20
Blue Dart: Logistics giant launches drone delivery service in partnership with Skye Air.
Indian Oil: The oil company formed a joint venture (JV) with GPS Renewables for sustainable energy solutions. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Stocks to buy on June 20: IDFC Bank, RBL, IGL; check target prices
IDFC First Bank | LTP: Rs 82.17 | Buy |Target: Rs 86.50 | Stop-loss: Rs 80
Banking stocks are witnessing decent traction and IDFC First Bank has witnessed a fresh breakout. It had been trading in a corrective phase for over 8 months while trading in a descending channel pattern and finally witnessed a breakout from the same with strong volumes. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Buy & Sell: Top three picks by Anand Rathi for June 20; check levels here
Radico Khaitan
After a period of consolidation within the approximate range of Rs 1,740-1,680, Radico Khaitanhas successfully broken out and is sustaining above this range, indicating a strong upward movement. From an indicator perspective, the daily Stochastics has reversed from the 70 levels, which is a positive sign for potential gains. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Trade set-up for June 20: Nifty may open flat; FIIs turn bulls, BoE in focus
Call writers (Bears) managed to keep the put writers (Bulls) away from successfully breaching the 23,600 Strike in Nifty. The 23,500 Strike saw fierce battle between both the call & put writers in the Index. The bulls lead the bears at the close at this strike and the option activity at this strike will provide cues about Nifty’s Intra-day direction ahead of the weekly expiry today. READ MORE
8:04 AM
ALERT :: GIFT Nifty suggests flat start with positive bias
>> At 8:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 24 points at 23,528 levels
8:00 AM
China approves autonomous driving startup Momenta's US IPO
>> China's securities regulator has approved autonomous driving startup Momenta Global Limited's initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.
>> Momenta plans to issue up to 63,352,856 ordinary shares and list on the Nasdaq Stock Market or the New York Stock Exchange, the regulator said in a statement.
7:56 AM
>> Earlier this week, the People’s Bank of China kept the 1-year medium-term lending facility rate steady at 2.5%.
ALERT :: China keeps one- and five-year loan prime rates unchanged
>> The one-year LPR currently stands at 3.45%, while the five-year LPR is at 3.95%.>> The one-year loan prime rate serves as a benchmark for most corporate and household loans, while the five-year rate serves as a peg for property mortgages.
7:53 AM
Commodity check :: Brent crude rises marginally, WTI weak
7:50 AM
US markets :: Wall Street was shut on Wednesday for Juneteenth holiday
7:47 AM
Asian markets check :: All but Kospi trail on Thursday
7:36 AM
