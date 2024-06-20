Stock Market LIVE update: Asian indices mostly lower amid lack of cues; GIFT Nifty flat

Stock Market LIVE updates today, Thursday, June 20, 2024: Mirroring trends seen on Wednesday, equity markets may remain volatile on Thursday amid the weekly F&O expiry of derivatives' series.



Global cues, too, are lacklustre this morning, providing no directional cues to domestic markets.



Stock-specific news flow, and FII activity will, thus, shape the markets' trajectory today.



At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 22 points at 23,526 levels.



Global markets

Benchmarks across Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Thursday morning with Nikkei down 0.7 per cent, and ASX200 tad below flat line.



Kospi, and Hang Seng, on the other hand, were up around 0.1 per cent each.



Investors await China's one- and five-year loan prime rates.



US markets were shut overnight for Juneteenth holiday.