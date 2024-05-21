Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals slim gains; 2 SME stocks to list today
Stock Market LIVE updates on Tuesday, May 21, 2024: Nvidia shares gained more than 2 per cent overnight on multiple bullish analyst calls. With this, the tech-heavy Nasdaq hit an all-time high
Stock market LIVE updates on Tuesday, May 21, 2024: Indian stock markets are eyeing a positive start on the bourses on Tuesday, May 21. At 7:25 AM, GIFT Nifty was ruling 64 points higher at 22,608 level.
Volatility, however, may remain high as investors anticipate the Lok Sabha election results; India Inc enters the last leg of March quarter earnings; and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) adjust their positions in the Indian stock markets.
Global markets
Asia-Pacific markets started Tuesday mixed as tech shares pushed the Nasdaq Composite to record highs.
Nvidia shares gained more than 2 per cent overnight on multiple bullish analyst calls. With this, the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.65 per cent to reach an all-time intraday high and close at a record level at 16,794.87.
The 30-stock Dow Jones, however, fell 0.49 per cent, while the broad market S&P 500 inched up 0.09 per cent.
In Asia, this morning, all but Japan’s Nikkei gave up morning gains. Hang Seng was down 2 per cent, Kospi 0.3 per cent, and ASX200 0.4 per cent. On the flipside, Nikkei was up 0.17 per cent.
Stocks to Watch on May 21, 2024:
Earnings today: BHEL, NMDC, Eris Lifesciences Ltd, Metropolis Health, JK Tyre, PI Industries, Hitachi Energy (Q1), GE T&D, Ircon, Maharashtra Seamless, Aether Industries, Sheela Foam, Galaxy Surfactants, Rategain, Laxmi Organic, Arvind Fashions, Gulf Oil Lubricants, VA Tech Wabag, Greenply, Dollar Industries, Fiem Industries, Mayur Uniquoters, Action Construction and Godawari Power are the companies scheduled to report their earnings on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
Oil India: OIL's Q4FY24 net profit rose 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,332.94 crore in Q4FY24 on the back of higher crude oil prices. The state-owned oil and gas producer's Board has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2.
Patel Engineering: It saw an 83 per cent Y-o-Y jump in Q4FY24 net profit at Rs 141 crore. The company's revenue increased 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,343 crore.
Staging a comeback: PSU stocks climb peaks, but valuation cliff awaits
Analysts attribute the rally in PSU stocks to investor expectations of a sharp rise in government capital expenditure (capex), resulting in a higher order book and increased revenues and profits for state-owned companies. READ MORE
Jump in passive fund inflows in 2024 on new launches, EPFO boost
"A lot of new funds have come in on the passive side in recent months. We are seeing participation categories, be it market-cap, sector or factor-based funds. The interest is driven by strong performances and good experience in recent years," said Anand Varadarajan, Head - Institutional clients, Banking, Alternate investments and Product strategy, Tata AMC. READ MORE
Sebi offers shield against M&A stock price disruptions
“The price protection framework is a welcome development. One of industry’s key concerns was the statutory linkage of the pricing of listed company deals with the pre-deal announcement traded price and the impact of rumour verification on the pricing of deals. While we await details of the framework for the calculation of unaffected price, this is a step in the right direction,” said Anchal Dhir, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. READ MORE
Ujjivan SFB board to decide universal bank transition timelines in FY25
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced a set of norms outlining a glide path for small finance banks to voluntarily convert into universal banks. One of the eligibility criteria is a gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of less than 3 per cent and net NPA ratio of under 1 per cent for two straight years. Ujjivan SFB’s gross and net NPA ratios were 2.1 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, in the year ended March 2024. For the previous year, these were 2.6 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively. READ MORE
Big IPOs seen making a comeback in India after boom in smaller offerings
A flurry of small deals has made India one of Asia’s busiest IPO markets this year. Bigger share sales brighten the nation’s chances of attracting global funds as investors rotate money amid a patchy recovery in China. A mix of factors is behind the exuberance — stocks are scaling new heights, economic growth is solid and earnings are beating estimates. READ MORE
Impact of Iranian President Raisi's death on oil, gold and stock market
The death of the Iranian president is likely to cause volatility in oil markets as investors gauge the potential impact on the country's oil production and exports. In early Asian trading on Monday, oil prices increased following the news of Raisi’s death. READ MORE
Fund Flow :: DIIs sell equities worth Rs 152.87 crore on May 18
Fund Flow :: FIIs/FPIs sell equities worth Rs 92.95 crore on May 18
ALERT :: GIFT Nifty off morning highs
>> At 8:32 AM, GIFT Nifty was up 43 points at 22,587.
RBI in talks with Sebi to allow mutual funds to sell debt to ARCs
This development follows the recommendations of an RBI committee, led by Sudarshan Sen, which was formed to comprehensively review the functioning of ARCs. The committee submitted its report in November 2021. Among its key recommendations was allowing mutual funds to sell debts to ARCs. “Today, AIFs (alternative investment funds), mutual funds, FPIs (foreign portfolio investors), etc, are actively providing funds to non-financial firms through subscription to debt securities. Retail investors are also investing in debt securities, including unsecured debt. It would, therefore, be useful to broad base the entities from which ARCs can purchase financial assets,” the Sen committee stated. READ MORE
Can global Big Tech companies afford to ignore the Indian market?
The ex-ante provision means the Competition Commission of India (CCI) can intervene before anyone indulges in anticompetitive practices. This would be a contrast from the current framework, in which the CCI scrutinises or acts against anticompetitive practices after they have occurred. Numerous such disputes are already pending before the courts. READ MORE
Stocks to watch on May 21: Oil India, India Cements, Signature Global
Locally, investors will be closely monitoring key earnings releases from major companies such as BHEL, Metropolis Healthcare, and Aether Industries. Additionally, today's earnings lineup includes reports from Eris Lifesciences, GPT Healthcare, Greenply Industries, GSFC, IRCON International, JK Tyre & Industries, Laxmi Organic Industries, PI Industries, Ramco Systems, RateGain Travel Technologies, Religare Enterprises, Va Tech Wabag, and Welspun Enterprises. READ MORE
TCS, ONGC, SAIL, Ujjivan SFB, Trident among nine stocks to track on May 21
ONGC:Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) consolidated net profit rose 78 per cent for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24 to Rs 11,526.53 crore compared to Rs 6,478.23 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-owned oil and gas exploration giant reported a marginal rise in revenue from operations for the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year to Rs 1.66 lakh crore, compared to Rs 1.64 lakh crore in the same period of the previous year. The board of directors has proposed a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to shareholders approval. READ MORE
Nifty levels, Q4 result, IPOs: Things to know before Opening Bell on May 21
"Investors are expressing optimism regarding potential interest rate cuts in 2024, supported by favourable US consumer inflation data and improved jobless claims figures. However, uncertainties persist regarding the timing of the US Fed rate adjustments. The release of the PMI data for May, from both the US and India, this week will be closely monitored for further market insights," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. READ MORE
Nifty50, Mid Select Index bullish on charts in near term; key details here
The Nifty 50 Index, currently at 22,502.00, exhibits promising signs of strength as indicated by technical indicators such as MACD and RSI. In the near term, the best trading strategy for traders is to buy the index on dips. This approach is bolstered by the positive momentum seen in the technical charts. Key resistance levels to monitor are 22,685, 22,800, and 23,050. READ MORE
First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:40 AM IST