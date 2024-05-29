Stock Market Live: Indian stocks could open lower tracking weak Asian cues; Nasdaq hits record high

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, May 29, 2024: Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are likely to start the day on a lower note, following weak global cues.



Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are likely to start the day on a lower note, following weak global cues. At 7:06 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were signalling a gap-down start, trading 97 points lower at 22,840 compared to Nifty futures.

On Wednesday., Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.33 per cent, Korea's Kospi fell 0.95 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia's ASX200 also traded lower, down 0.95 per cent, following higher-than-expected CPI inflation data.



In the US markets, Nasdaq achieved a new record high, crossing the 17,000-mark for the first time on the back of a 7 per cent increase in Nvidia stock. Nasdaq closed 0.59 per cent higher, with S&P 500 showing a marginal increase (0.02 per cent), while Dow Jones slipped 0.55 per cent.

On the domestic front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have turned buyers yet again, acquiring shares worth Rs 65.67 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their buying spree, purchasing shares worth Rs 3,231.67 crore on May 28.