Stock Market Live: Indian stocks could open lower tracking weak Asian cues; Nasdaq hits record high
Stock Market LIVE on May 29, 2024: At 7:06 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were signalling a gap-down start, trading 97 points lower at 22,840 compared to Nifty futures
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, May 29, 2024: Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are likely to start the day on a lower note, following weak global cues.
At 7:06 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were signalling a gap-down start, trading 97 points lower at 22,840 compared to Nifty futures.
On Wednesday., Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.33 per cent, Korea's Kospi fell 0.95 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia's ASX200 also traded lower, down 0.95 per cent, following higher-than-expected CPI inflation data.
In the US markets, Nasdaq achieved a new record high, crossing the 17,000-mark for the first time on the back of a 7 per cent increase in Nvidia stock. Nasdaq closed 0.59 per cent higher, with S&P 500 showing a marginal increase (0.02 per cent), while Dow Jones slipped 0.55 per cent.
On the domestic front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have turned buyers yet again, acquiring shares worth Rs 65.67 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their buying spree, purchasing shares worth Rs 3,231.67 crore on May 28.
7:59 AM
Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 72,940, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 96,600
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold went up by Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also appreciated by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,600. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Lok Sabha 2024 poll result on June 4:Brokerage expectation, market strategy
With only the last phase of the elections now pending (scheduled for June 01, 2024), all eyes are now set on the exit poll outcome and then the counting of votes on June 04. Though the jury is still out on the margin of victory for the current dispensation – the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), most brokerages expect Narendra Modi-led NDA to cross the majority mark and form the next government. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Wockhardt, Brigade Ent, Medplus Health among six stocks to watch on May 29
Wockhardt: Wockhardt reported its Q4 earnings, disclosing a net loss of Rs 177 crore compared to a loss of Rs 237 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue increased by 3.2 per cent to Rs 700 crore from Rs 678 crore Y-o-Y. READ MORE
7:53 AM
Stocks to watch on May 29: RIL, NBCC, Hindalco, IRCTC, Grasim Industries
Reliance Industries (RIL): RIL has inked a one-year deal with Russia's Rosneft to purchase at least 3 million barrels of oil per month in roubles. READ MORE
7:44 AM
Nifty to hit 26,500 in 18 months? Why investors need multi-cap strategy
Emkay Investment Managers Ltd. (EIML), the portfolio management arm of Emkay Global Financial Services, expects a significant growth potential for India's stock market over the next 18 months and beyond. The brokerage forecasts a 15 per cent increase in earnings, propelling the Nifty 50 index to a level of 24,500 by December 2024. Their optimism extends further, predicting the Nifty to potentially surpass 26,500 by December 2025. READ MORE
7:41 AM
Buy & sell ideas for May 29 from HDFC Securities: Pidilite, Hero MotoCorp
Pidilite stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart. Stock has surpassed the previous swing high resistance. READ MORE
7:39 AM
Is it a good time to book profits in Nifty Pvt Bank, IT? What charts say
The Nifty Private Banks Index is currently trading at 24,359.15. Recently, the index has approached its resistance level of 24,660 and has begun to show signs of a pullback. READ MORE
7:31 AM
Stock market guide for May 29: Nifty may open gap-down on weak global cues
Benchmark indices consolidated in yesterday’s trading sessions, as traders preferred to take home some profit ahead following the recent surge to record high levels. Meanwhile, India VIX rose to a 2-year high, with less than a week to go for the Lok Sabha election results next week. READ MORE
7:25 AM
Commodity Check: Brent crude at $84.38 per bbl
7:23 AM
Asia-Pacific markets update: ASX200 falls 0.88% as inflation rises; Nikkei down 0.20%
7:20 AM
US Market Check: Nasdaq tops 17,000-mark; hits record high
7:14 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:16 AM IST