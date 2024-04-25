Stock Market Live: Asian shares dip 1% as Meta guidance disappoints
Stock market Update on Thursday, April 25: Q4 results, F&O expiry to guide trading sentiment for Sensex, Nifty. Asian markets decline over 1 per cent ahead of US GDP data later tonight.
SI Reporter Mumbai
Stock market updates on April 25, 2024: Stock traders may resort to some profit-taking today following the 4-day rally in Indian share market, as global mood turned negative.
At 07:30 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 22,365, suggesting a likely gap-down of 50-odd points on the Nifty 50.
Overnight, in US market ended on a flat note, but futures declined up to 1 per cent in post market trade as Meta stock plunged 16 per cent on weak revenue guidance.
Tonight, apart from the big tech earnings, US investors will also seek direction the GDP numbers.
Near home this morning, Nikkei, Straits Times, Taiwan and Kospi were down around 1 per cent each.
Among individual stocks, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, Indian Hotels, AU Small Finance Bank are expected to react to Q4 earnings today.
8:05 AM
Commodity check:: Gold futures quote around $2,330 per ounce for second straight day
8:02 AM
ALERT:: Nasdaq futures down 1%
7:58 AM
F&O expiry, Q4, Meta impact: Which way will the Nifty swing on April 25?
Stock market preview Thursday, April 25: Global mood turns bitter as Nasdaq futures fall post Meta guidance; HUL, Axis Bank and Indian Hotels to react to Q4 numbers on Dalal Street. READ MORE
7:55 AM
These two sectoral indices are showing weak bias on the charts; check key levels
According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the best trading strategy for Nifty Auto and the Nifty Energy indices seem to be 'sell on rise'. READ MORE
7:51 AM
US Market ALERT:: Dow, Nasdaq ended on a flat note; but futures dipped on Meta guidance miss
7:49 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
