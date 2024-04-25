Stock Market Live: Asian shares dip 1% as Meta guidance disappoints

Stock market updates on April 25, 2024: Stock traders may resort to some profit-taking today following the 4-day rally in Indian share market, as global mood turned negative.

At 07:30 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 22,365, suggesting a likely gap-down of 50-odd points on the Nifty 50.

Overnight, in US market ended on a flat note, but futures declined up to 1 per cent in post market trade as Meta stock plunged 16 per cent on weak revenue guidance.

Tonight, apart from the big tech earnings, US investors will also seek direction the GDP numbers.

Near home this morning, Nikkei, Straits Times, Taiwan and Kospi were down around 1 per cent each.

Among individual stocks, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, Indian Hotels, AU Small Finance Bank are expected to react to Q4 earnings today.