Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IDBI Bank rallies 9% on heavy volumes; stock nears 52-week high

IDBI Bank rallies 9% on heavy volumes; stock nears 52-week high

Till 01:48 PM, 76.1 million equity shares, representing 13.4 per cent of free-float equity of IDBI Bank, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IDBI Bank share price today

 
IDBI Bank shares moved higher by 9 per cent to ₹104.10 on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the private sector bank was quoting close to its 52-week high level of ₹ 106.34, which it touched on June 30, 2025.
 
The average trading volume on the counter jumped over eight-fold with 76.1 million equity shares, representing 13.4 per cent of total free-float equity of IDBI Bank, having changed hands on the NSE (70.47 million shares) and BSE (5.63 million shares) till 01:48 PM.

Why is IDBI Bank stock in focus?

 
As on September 30, 2025, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) (49.24 per cent) and Government of India (GoI) (45.48 per cent), together, held 94.71 per cent shareholding in the IDBI Bank. They, however, have stated their intent to divest their shareholding in the bank through a strategic stake sale with an intent to hand over management control in the bank.
 
 
The GoI, acting through the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), had invited expressions of interest from potential investors in October 2022. Even as the process to dilute their respective stakes in IDBI Bank has progressed, the conclusion and eventual finalisation of new stakeholders is still awaited. The extent of the respective shareholding to be divested by GoI and LIC will be decided at the time of structuring the transaction, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).  ALSO READ | YES, RBL Bank foreign deals put mid-cap bank stocks in focus; time to buy? 

Also Read

Hyundai

Hyundai India Q2 preview: Margins seen rising on richer mix, cost control

MCX

Trading resumes at MCX after more than 4-hr outage due to technical glitch

Chennai Petroleum Q2 results

Chennai Petroleum posts strong Q2; analysts upbeat on GRM, earnings outlook

market stocks us market share market bullish

TTK Prestige zooms 15% on posting healthy Q2 results; PAT up 22% YoY

OLX

CarTrade Tech zooms 209% in 1 year; stock skyrockets 782% in 31 months

 
The measures come against IDBI Bank's improving asset quality. In the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.65 per cent from 3.68 per cent in Q2FY25 and the net NPAs reduced to 0.21 per cent from 0.2 per cent, aligning well with its peers.
 
The consistent decline in gross NPAs and net NPAs reflects the bank's enhanced risk management framework across corporate and retail segments through centralised loan processing, enhanced monitoring, and exposure controls, India Ratings (Ind-Ra) said. It expects the gross and net NPAs to remain stable through FY26 and FY27.
 
IDBI Bank continues to benefit from recoveries from its legacy stress assets, leading to an improvement in its profitability. Besides, the lower credit cost has supported healthy internal capital generation, contributing to the strengthening of IDBI Bank's capitalisation profile and improving its loss-absorption capability. Rating agency ICRA expects recoveries to continue supporting the profitability through the quantum of recoveries is expected to reduce.  ALSO READ | Nifty PSU Bank index hits new high, rallies 20% in 2 months; here's why

IDBI Bank Outlook

 
Apart from the steady growth in advances and the consequent improvement in its core income and profit, IDBI Bank continues to benefit from the recoveries from significantly provisioned stressed assets. The operating profitability is supported by strong recoveries from written-off accounts while credit and other provisions also remained low, supporting the overall profitability.
 
Bank has been scaling up its granular loan portfolio, comprising retail and priority sector segments, while augmenting its well-rated corporate loan book with an optimal mix of fund and non-fund exposures. Bank, while growing its advances portfolio, has also been focusing on maintaining a healthy loan portfolio and managing its credit risk effectively by strengthening its credit underwriting process and close monitoring of its loan accounts, IDBI Bank said in its FY25 annual report.
 

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts; SMIDs dip; gold, silver prices fall as MCX resumes trading

flexicap funds, mutual fund inflows, AUM, Rs 5 trillion, equity mutual funds, investor trends, Parag Parikh, HDFC Flexicap Fund, sectoral funds, thematic funds, SIP inflows, investment strategy, largecap bias, midcap funds, smallcap funds

YES, RBL Bank foreign deals put mid-cap bank stocks in focus; time to buy?

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy Q2 preview: Instamart may drive rev growth; losses remain elevated

JK Tyre

JK Tyre share gains 7%, hits 52-week high on strong Q2 results; details

russian crude oil

Buy or Sell? How to trade Reliance, ONGC, OMC shares amid Russian oil ban

Topics : Buzzing stocks IDBI Bank Markets stock market trading Market trends Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon