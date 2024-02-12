Stock market LIVE: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty at 21800; IT pack top gainer

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened with slim gains on Monday as trade elsewhere in Asia remained muted with most markets closed on account of Lunar New Year. The BSE Sensex rose 150 points to 71,740 and the NSE Nifty50 gained 37 points to 21,820.

Wipro, HCLTech, Infosys, Tech M and TCS held the spots of lead gainers on the Sensex, while Dr Reddy's and Divi's Labs were the additional winners on Nifty.

On the flip side, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Hero Moto, ONGC and Coal India were the top frontline losers.

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.27 per cent.