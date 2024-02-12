Stock market LIVE: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty at 21800; IT pack top gainer
Stock market live updates on February 12, 2024: A Reuters poll expects retail inflation to have cooled to a three month low of 5.09 per cent in January
Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened with slim gains on Monday as trade elsewhere in Asia remained muted with most markets closed on account of Lunar New Year. The BSE Sensex rose 150 points to 71,740 and the NSE Nifty50 gained 37 points to 21,820.
Wipro, HCLTech, Infosys, Tech M and TCS held the spots of lead gainers on the Sensex, while Dr Reddy's and Divi's Labs were the additional winners on Nifty.
On the flip side, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Hero Moto, ONGC and Coal India were the top frontline losers.
The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.27 per cent.
9:24 AM
Easy Trip Planners surges 3% on plan to open 5-star hotel in Ayodhya
>> The Board has considered and in-principally approved the proposal to open a 5-star hotel in Ayodhya, which is less then one kilometer from Shree Ram Mandir, through investment of an amount of up to Rs 100 crore in Jeewani Hospitality Private Limited.
9:23 AM
Gensol Engineering rallies 5% as consortium wins project under PLI
>> Gensol Engineering & Matrix Gas consortium has won a bid of manufacturing capacity for an advanced Electrolyser Plant under the auspices of the Sustainable Hydrogen Innovation & Green Hydrogen Technologies (SIGHT) program.
9:21 AM
Broader markets :: Mid, SmallCap indices rise 0.25% each
9:20 AM
Sectoral trends :: FMCG, Realty indices in red
9:19 AM
Sensex Heatmap :: Gainers & losers neck tussle on index; IT leads, Power stocks dip
9:17 AM
Opening Bell :: Nifty index slides vs Gift Nifty's hint of gap-up start
9:16 AM
Opening Bell :: Sensex ekes out tepid gains in early deals
9:13 AM
ALERT :: Gensol Engineering & Matrix Gas consortium win PLI bid for Hydrogen Electrolyser Manufacturing
>> The company has won a bid of manufacturing capacity for an advanced Electrolyser Plant under the auspices of the Sustainable Hydrogen Innovation & Green Hydrogen Technologies (SIGHT) program.
>> The awarded project, with a manufacturing capacity of 63 MW per annum, is strategically positioned to contribute significantly to India's ambitious goal of producing 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030.
9:10 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty tests 21,800
9:08 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex rises little over 100 pts
9:02 AM
Currency check :: Rupee opens flat
9:00 AM
WATCH :: Will Sebi's new disclosure norms affect FII flows?
8:57 AM
LIC expects income tax refund of Rs 25,464 cr in Q4, says chairman
The state-owned insurer last week reported a 49 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 9,444 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023 against Rs 6,334 crore in the year-ago period. Its net premium income improved to Rs 1,17,017 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,11,788 crore in the same period a year ago. READ MORE
8:53 AM
FinMin rejects proposal to double minimum pension amount under EPS
Data sourced from the social security organisation's annual report for FY23 shows that of the total 7.55 million pensioners under the scheme, 3.64 million received a monthly pension of up to Rs 1,000, followed by 1.17 million pensioners, who received between Rs 1,001 and Rs 1,500. Around 868,000 pensioners received between Rs 1,501 and Rs 2,000 a month. Only 26,769 pensioners got above Rs 5,000 per month. READ MORE
8:50 AM
Domestic, rural consumers also driving power demand: Tata Power CEO
Not too many hydro projects are coming up because of the challenges in the setting up of these plants. To meet the surging demand, the existing coal gas hydro and the several new renewable projects that are coming up will be required to generate at full capacity. READ MORE
8:46 AM
In next 4-5 years, we aim capex of Rs 1,500 cr: Biocon's Siddharth Mittal
It has been quite good on the formulations side where we have seen good growth. We have won a contract in the US and also a couple of tenders in the emerging markets, and we continue to supply those. We also have recently secured new approvals, and we will launch these drugs in the coming quarters. Overall, the formulations business has been a good growth driver. However, we have seen weakness in our active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business. API did de-grow compared to last year but grew compared to the second quarter. READ MORE
8:42 AM
TCS mcap share in Tata group falls below 50%
In recent quarters, Tata’s listed firms have emerged as leading performers on the bourses, with the group’s combined mcap crossing Rs 30 trillion early last week — a first for a private sector conglomerate. The milestone signifies a near doubling of the Tata group’s mcap in the past three years, from Rs 15.6 trillion at the end of December 2020. READ MORE
8:38 AM
10 mn in 2016 to 5 mn accounts in just a month; MF industry grows in 8 yrs
“While new investors are using SIPs as a disciplined approach to building their corpus, we also saw existing investors renewing their SIPs and starting fresh ones based on their positive past experiences. The growth in the net SIP addition reflects renewed investor confidence driven by robust fund performance and sustained efforts in financial literacy by fund houses,” said Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan Asset Management Company. READ MORE
8:35 AM
Mixing resilience in palette: Paint makers tackle slowdown, competitors
While gross margins were at a 10-quarter high, the gains did not percolate down as operating profit margin expansion was limited to 370 basis points (bps) at 16.7 per cent. This was due to higher advertising and promotional costs, which increased by 150 bps due to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Market observers indicate that traders generally anticipate market volatility but believe the overall trajectory will remain upward. READ MORE
Confidence, delivered: Domestic markets sustain 40%+ trade triumph
The BSE exhibits a higher delivery percentage due to the mandatory delivery requirement for several stocks traded on its platform.
Market observers indicate that traders generally anticipate market volatility but believe the overall trajectory will remain upward. READ MORE
