Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Decoded: Into which mutual fund category is the money flowing?

Currently with 149 schemes, the sectoral/thematic category has the highest number, followed by 42 schemes in the ELSS category and 38 schemes in the flexi-cap category

mutual funds

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The third quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 saw 49 new fund offerings (NFO), which cumulatively garnered Rs 16,093 crore during the NFO period, according to the domestic fund flows report by Morningstar India. period. The highest number of open-end schemes were launched in the sectoral category—nine followed by seven in the index funds category.

In January 2024 too sectoral mutual funds saw the biggest inflows of Rs 4,805 crore, followed by smallcaps at Rs 3,257 crore and multicaps at Rs 3,038 crore, shows the latest data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

 Asset-management companies that experienced the highest net inflows (open-end funds and ETFs) in the third quarter of fiscal 2023-24 were ICIC Prudential, HDFC, Tata, Nippon and Kotak.

morningstar1


The total AUM of open-end equity funds as of December 2023 stood at INR 21,79,424 crores, up by a sharp 14% since the last quarter. Open-end equity funds form approximately 43% of the total open-end fund universe."During the quarter that ended December 2023, S&P BSE 100 TR rose by 9.7%, and the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap surged by 13.91% and 13.61%, respectively. Over the last year, the total AUM of open-end equity funds has grown by a sharp 43%," noted the Morningstar report.

Net Flows by Category Third-Quarter Fiscal 2024
morningstar23

 

Asset-Class AUM Split

aumsldl

Regarding weight, both the large-cap and flexi-cap categories continue to lead the AUM split with approximately 15% and 13.6%, respectively, followed by mid-cap with 13%. Cumulatively, there are 424 schemes in the open-end equity broad category as of December 2023. Currently with 149 schemes, the sectoral/thematic category has the highest number, followed by 42 schemes in the ELSS category and 38 schemes in the flexi-cap category.

The assets of the index funds category, too, have increased substantially: 8 per cent since the previous quarter and a phenomenal 55 per cent over the last year. With a total of 196 schemes now, the subcategory has assets of Rs 1,99,659 crores. These include both equity index funds as well as fixed-income index funds.

indexfunds7

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams?

Asia Cup: ACC announces prize money for Colombo and Kandy groundsmen

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24 Series IV opens today: Should you invest?

Merchants advised to switch providers for UPI payments amid Paytm curbs

Simplifying nominations can boost financialisation

Odisha CM raises pension for beneficiaries under social security schemes

ESIC extends benefits to superannuated insured persons with relaxed norms


Topics : Mutual funds investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon